Solas Wealth Co-Founder Jana Seaman Named to Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 List 2022

Solas Wealth
·2 min read
Image
Image

Jana Seaman, serial entrepreneur and financier behind Solas Wealth was recently honored and recognized among the top 40 businesspersons under 40 by Gulfshore Business.

Jana Seaman Solas Wealth

Jana Seaman Solas Wealth
Jana Seaman Solas Wealth

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solas Wealth, a wealth management firm transforming the financial planning space, announced that co-founder Jana Seaman was named an honoree for this year's Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40. A panel of judges selected the finalists based on how individuals have distinguished themselves professionally and the depth of their community impact.

"When it comes to personal finances, it has always been hard to comprehend why financial planners try to make clients fit into one of the few package options they offer. Financial planning and investing should not be one-size-fits-all," Solas Wealth co-founder Jana Seaman stated. "Solas Wealth is independently run and not tied down to selling specific packages or products. This allows our advisors the freedom to develop a personalized plan to create a future our clients can feel confident about."

The Solas Wealth team brings a fresh perspective to the finance industry through implementation of planning, investing and coaching strategies throughout the financial planning process. Co-founder and CEO of Solas Wealth, Michael Komara ChFC®, has created a proven approach to financial planning that is unlike any other. Jana's extensive background in coaching has allowed her to build a team and business that allows Solas Wealth clients to live their best life ever.

Solas Wealth is an independent wealth management firm - not influenced by large financial institutions, allowing its team the agility to truly implement a personalized financial plan. Solas Wealth continues its mission to focus on the client relationship, personalized planning and portfolio management, to offer a refreshing alternative to other choices in the financial planning industry.

About Solas Wealth

Solas Wealth is a wealth management and financial planning firm located in Naples, Florida. Our mission is to light the way forward so clients have clarity on their next steps that will bring them closer to experiencing the abundant life they envision for themselves. Solas Wealth exists to advise and manage clients' assets so they can experience the freedom and joy that comes with financial independence. The result is greater peace of mind and confidence in knowing your finances and investments are on track to support whatever goal or dream you want to pursue. Solas Wealth enjoys seeing our clients experience new levels of prosperity, peace of mind, confidence, and freedom. For more information, visit www.solaswealth.com

Related Images






Image 1: Jana Seaman Solas Wealth



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


