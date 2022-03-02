Soldo launches Google Pay for customers in the UK and Italy

Soldo physical and virtual cards now supports Google Pay in the UK and Italy

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soldo, the leading European pay and spend automation platform, today launched Google Pay for customers in the UK and Italy.

The integration with Google's technology allows a Soldo physical or virtual card to be added to Google Pay mobile wallets on Android smartphones, enabling secure and seamless payments and convenient shopping experiences for Soldo customers for business spending from retail to travel.

With Google Pay, Soldo's 30,000 customers can make in-store and secure contactless payments, as well as online or in-app purchases everywhere that Google Pay is accepted.

A virtual card can be instantly generated, made available to the employee via the Soldo app and immediately added to Google Pay to be used for physical transactions, while maintaining the same payment oversight and spend management controls for finance teams, which are a key strength of the Soldo platform.

Google Pay is free for all Soldo customers and will be made available to all European markets during the year.

Carlo Gualandri quotes: "As the world of payments and spending behaviours evolve, so too does the Soldo offering. We are delighted to announce our integration with Google Pay, which we know will enhance our customer's user experience. We want to equip businesses with the tools for smart management of their day-to-day spending and we believe this marks a significant new chapter in Soldo's growth story."

"The Google partnership is a really exciting milestone for the Soldo product, which demonstrates the ambitions of our technology. We know Google Pay will deliver on our customers' expectations as well as expand our product reach. We are bringing the benefits of consumer technology to the business market."

About Soldo:

Soldo is the European pay and spend automation platform that combines smart company cards, issued by Mastercard®, with comprehensive management software. More than 30,000 companies, from small businesses to multi-national corporations in more than 31 countries, use Soldo to track and control spending. Headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Dublin, Milan, and Rome, Soldo empowers customers including Mercedes Benz, GetYourGuide, Gymshark, Bauli, and Brooks Running to spend company money on travel and entertainment, advertising, purchases, software subscriptions, e-commerce, and more. Financial decision-makers can control every cost with custom budgets and real-time tracking of transactions.

We're proud to be supported by the world's leading investors, including, Accel, Battery Ventures, Citi Ventures, Dawn, Silicon Valley Bank, Advent International, and Temasek.

For more information, please visit www.soldo.com and follow us on Twitter @Soldo .

