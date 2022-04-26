U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.00
    -15.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,823.00
    -142.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,482.25
    -53.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.80
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    +1.09 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.58
    -0.63 (-2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2687
    -0.0059 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5620
    -0.5770 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,487.46
    +1,623.80 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.33
    +35.45 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.92
    +73.38 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Solectrac Continues to Advance Fully Electric, Zero-Emissions Tractor Sales with New Dealer Retail Partnership in the Southeast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDEX

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac, makers of all-electric tractors and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), announces the continued expansion of its certified sales and dealer partnership network with the addition of Columbiana Tractor, LLC., located in Westover, Alabama. This announcement marks the first certified retail location in the southeastern region for Solectrac. With this new dealer partnership, Solectrac and Columbiana Tractor will deliver sustainable, electric tractor solutions to serve the region's agricultural customers, hobby farmers, rural lifestylers and first-time tractor buyers. With Columbiana Tractor's end-to-end sales, financing, and service options, customers will be able to reduce their total cost of ownership without sacrificing safety, performance and reliability. Over the next few months, Columbiana Tractors will offer Solectrac's full lineup of electric tractors, starting with the e25 compact electric tractor and later the award-winning e70N, a powerful, narrow electric tractor purposely built for vineyards and commercial farms, variants and other products.

Solectrac Climate-Smart Electric Tractors (PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)
Solectrac Climate-Smart Electric Tractors (PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

With the global electric farm tractor market expected to exceed $218M by 2026, this new announcement supports Solectrac's national strategy to bring the benefits of zero-emission tractors with low maintenance charge options directly to the buyer via trusted dealerships located within their region. From hobby farms to utility applications, Solectrac's award-winning tractors allow farmers to power their tractors by using clean, renewable energy sources with the same productivity and performance as tractors using traditional fuels.

"Solectrac's award-winning all-electric tractors continue to see increased demand across a range of agricultural and farm applications," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "We are excited to have Columbiana Tractor as a valuable partner as we continue to build our dealership network across the United States. The importance of the southeast region as a customer base and the trusted sales and service of Columbiana Tractors made Columbiana a natural fit for our next dealer location. As Solectrac continues to grow and scale, we look forward to making electric tractors a sustainable option and the tractor option of choice for the agriculture and farm industry. By expanding our dealer network, our goal is to significantly increase our sales in 2022."

Founded in 2017, by managing partners Chris Mundy and Jeff Adams, Columbiana Tractor's core business philosophy is built around investing in the customer. The company provides sales, finance experts, service technicians, and knowledgeable parts and accessories staff to provide superior customer service and support to the region.

"Columbiana Tractor is committed to offering the most innovative equipment solutions for our customer base here in the greater Alabama area," said Chris Mundy, managing partner and founder of Columbiana Tractor, LLC. "With our recent expansion into a new facility, we prioritized reaching out to Solectrac as part of our next phase of sustainable farming and agricultural solutions for the region. The capabilities of performance of these electric tractors provide real value for efficient operations."

Columbiana Tractor is now taking pre-orders for Solectrac e25 tractors.

Solectrac tractors are assembled in Windsor, Calif. and the company is B Corp Certified. For more information and news on Solectrac, please visit www.solectrac.com.

About Solectrac
Solectrac, Inc., located in Northern California, has developed 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers worldwide to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean, renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility of fossil fuels.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
ir@ideanomics.com

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
malory@skyya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solectrac-continues-to-advance-fully-electric-zero-emissions-tractor-sales-with-new-dealer-retail-partnership-in-the-southeast-301532568.html

SOURCE Solectrac

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter says it's being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agree to a sale of the social networking site for $44 billion.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyKetanji Brown Jackson

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Valero profit beats estimates as refining margin more than doubles

    The company's shares, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, rose as much as 3.2% in premarket trading. Global fuel demand rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while overall crude oil supplies tightened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, more than doubling Valero's quarterly refining margin to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Refiners have also benefited from a surge in natural gas prices in Europe, which has reduced distillate inventories worldwide.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • PepsiCo cuts profit outlook on nagging inflationary pressures

    An un-PepsiCo earnings day, thanks to inflationary pressures.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.