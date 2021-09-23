Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.
The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders:
1. The election of seven directors to the Board of Directors of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and/or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The shares were voted for each as follows:
FOR
WITHHELD
BROKER NON-VOTES
TOTAL
Drew M. Quagliano
2,775,846
333,735
19,142
3,128,723
Michael D. Quagliano
2,540,791
568,790
19,142
3,128,723
Kreighton Reed
2,808,296
301,285
19,142
3,128,723
Aaron Vosmek
3,019,797
89,784
19,142
3,128,723
Alan D. Weel
2,777,096
332,485
19,142
3,128,723
Scott Wilson
2,777,096
332,485
19,142
3,128,723
Jordan Wright
3,013,223
96,358
19,142
3,128,723
2. The ratification of Eide Bailly as the independent registered public accounting firm for Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The vote with respect to this proposal was:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
TOTAL
3,106,961
21,762
-
-
3,128,723
CONTACT:
Scott Wilson, CEO swilson@solerabank.com
Kreighton Reed, President kreed@solerabank.com
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665230/Solera-National-Bancorp-Announces-2021-Annual-Meeting-Results