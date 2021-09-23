U.S. markets closed

Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

·2 min read
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.

The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders:

1. The election of seven directors to the Board of Directors of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and/or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The shares were voted for each as follows:

FOR

WITHHELD

BROKER NON-VOTES

TOTAL

Drew M. Quagliano

2,775,846

333,735

19,142

3,128,723

Michael D. Quagliano

2,540,791

568,790

19,142

3,128,723

Kreighton Reed

2,808,296

301,285

19,142

3,128,723

Aaron Vosmek

3,019,797

89,784

19,142

3,128,723

Alan D. Weel

2,777,096

332,485

19,142

3,128,723

Scott Wilson

2,777,096

332,485

19,142

3,128,723

Jordan Wright

3,013,223

96,358

19,142

3,128,723

2. The ratification of Eide Bailly as the independent registered public accounting firm for Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The vote with respect to this proposal was:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

TOTAL

3,106,961

21,762

-

-

3,128,723

CONTACT:
Scott Wilson, CEO swilson@solerabank.com
Kreighton Reed, President kreed@solerabank.com

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665230/Solera-National-Bancorp-Announces-2021-Annual-Meeting-Results

