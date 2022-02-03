U.S. markets closed

Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the quarter and twelve-months ended December 31, 2021 include:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income grew 66% year-over-year to $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Net income increased 89% year over year to $11.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Cost of funds remained low for the year ended December 2021 at 15 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 17 basis points year-to-date 2021; this is a 47%, or 15 basis point, improvement over the 32 basis points cost of funds for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2021.

  • The Company's efficiency ratio decreased to 35.66% for the year ended December 2021 compared to 41.16% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Traditional gross loans were at $419.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a 55% increase from $271.1 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Noninterest-bearing deposits rose 19%, or $73.9 million, quarter-over-quarter and $228.9 million, or 97%, year-over-year ending December 31, 2021 at $464.1 million.

  • Asset quality remains strong with criticized assets at 4.32% of total assets and nonperforming assets at 1.02% of total assets as of December 31, 2021.

  • Return on average assets increased by 41 basis points to 2.04% for the year ended December 2021 compared to 1.63% for the year ended December 2020.

  • Return on average equity increased to 20.84% as compared to 13.51% as of December 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.79 per share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $1.9 million, or $0.43 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The year ended December 31, 2021 with net income of $11.1 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $1.42 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cheri Walz, CFO, commented: "We ended the year with the same momentum as our growth in the third quarter. Our fourth-quarter results were not only driven by an increase in loans but also from adding record levels of noninterest-bearing deposits. Our Bank is very focused on maintaining strong asset quality and we will continue to do so as we grow. Additionally, our efficient operations helped us to control overhead expenses which also contributes to the favorable results we continue to see."

Total assets ended at $651.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 50% compared to total assets of $435.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $587.9 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 54% compared to total deposits of $382.1 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $462.2 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 37% from net loans of $337.7 million at December 31, 2020. After adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program Loans, net loans were $412.8 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 55% from $265.5 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $49.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, net, as compared to $72.1 million at December 31, 2020. The loans are considered short-term and are paid off by the Small Business Administration as the borrower(s) qualify for forgiveness. The outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program loans is expected to continue declining through the remainder of next year.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit https://www.solerabank.com/

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For More Information Contact: February 3, 2022

Cheri Walz, Chief Financial Officer
720-764-9090
cwalz@solerabank.com

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

($000s)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

4,124

$

2,714

$

2,525

$

2,418

$

4,384

Federal funds sold

12,000

15,000

2,700

2,000

6,200

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,251

1,267

880

828

807

Investment securities, available-for-sale

130,199

82,588

73,308

74,074

52,877

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

10,500

10,423

10,421

10,420

10,418

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

2,853

1,626

2,330

2,766

1,322

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

50,901

68,901

97,172

135,102

73,705

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans

(1,493

)

(2,165

)

(3,118

)

(3,781

)

(1,520

)

Net PPP loans

49,408

66,736

94,054

131,321

72,185

Traditional loans, gross

419,638

355,636

328,633

307,304

271,184

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans

(422

)

(846

)

(688

)

(850

)

(782

)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(6,452

)

(5,633

)

(5,500

)

(5,500

)

(4,900

)

Net traditional loans

412,764

349,157

322,445

300,954

265,502

Premises and equipment, net

18,830

12,939

13,019

13,093

13,155

Accrued interest receivable

2,756

2,334

2,080

2,444

1,886

Bank-owned life insurance

5,042

5,015

4,989

4,963

4,937

Other assets

1,450

2,086

3,241

5,839

2,119

TOTAL ASSETS

$

651,177

$

551,885

$

531,992

$

551,120

$

435,792

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

464,050

$

390,138

$

334,620

$

272,288

$

235,172

Interest-bearing demand deposits

11,071

12,809

15,979

15,487

12,576

Savings and money market deposits

93,937

66,444

89,223

107,202

83,399

Time deposits

18,860

19,678

27,647

50,207

50,999

Total deposits

587,918

489,069

467,469

445,184

382,146

Accrued interest payable

36

36

41

54

50

Short-term borrowings

-

-

4,735

34,133

-

Long-term FHLB borrowings

4,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

4,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

294

2,804

1,589

18,828

1,566

TOTAL LIABILITIES

592,248

495,909

477,834

502,199

387,762

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,748

38,748

38,748

38,668

38,518

Retained earnings

19,809

17,185

13,786

10,722

8,718

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

329

-

1,581

(512

)

751

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

58,929

55,976

54,158

48,921

48,030

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

651,177

$

551,885

$

531,992

$

551,120

$

435,792

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

4,426

$

3,498

$

3,298

$

3,005

$

2,792

$

14,227

$

10,470

Interest and fees on PPP loans

821

1,152

1,259

986

1,027

4,218

2,069

Investment securities

876

614

647

533

411

2,670

1,502

Dividends on bank stocks

19

17

29

26

15

91

62

Other

5

3

3

3

11

108

Total interest income

$

6,142

5,286

5,236

4,553

4,248

21,217

14,211

Interest expense

Deposits

189

192

200

174

187

755

955

FHLB & Fed borrowings

20

17

33

31

18

101

87

Total interest expense

209

209

233

205

205

856

1,042

Net interest income

5,933

5,077

5,003

4,348

4,043

20,361

13,169

Provision for loan and lease losses

837

149

5

605

782

1,596

2,147

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

5,096

4,928

4,998

3,743

3,261

18,765

11,022

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

264

250

353

206

135

1,073

422

Other income

118

118

114

114

115

464

448

Gain on sale of loan

-

-

-

-

84

-

84

Gain on sale of securities

278

1,392

462

48

316

2,180

1,476

Total noninterest income

660

1,760

929

368

650

3,717

2,430

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

1,189

1,279

1,085

811

891

4,364

3,576

Occupancy

174

175

165

155

106

669

420

Professional fees

115

92

65

56

34

328

163

Other general and administrative

665

695

603

484

383

2,447

1,619

Total noninterest expense

2,143

2,241

1,918

1,506

1,414

7,808

5,778

Net Income Before Taxes

$

3,613

$

4,447

$

4,009

$

2,605

$

2,497

$

14,674

$

7,674

Income Tax Expense

990

1,048

945

601

649

3,584

1,740

Net Income

$

2,623

$

3,399

$

3,064

$

2,004

$

1,848

$

11,090

$

5,934

Income Per Share

0.61

$

0.79

$

0.71

$

0.47

$

0.43

$

2.58

$

1.42

Tangible Book Value Per Share

13.70

$

13.02

$

12.60

$

11.40

$

11.23

$

13.70

$

11.23

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,298,634

4,291,286

4,276,953

4,297,216

4,184,786

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

4,450

$

4,596

$

4,014

$

3,210

$

3,279

$

16,270

$

9,821

Net Interest Margin

4.05

%

3.92

%

3.88

%

3.79

%

4.04

%

3.92

%

3.74

%

Cost of Funds

0.15

%

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.19

%

0.22

%

0.17

%

0.32

%

Efficiency Ratio

33.94

%

41.16

%

35.06

%

32.26

%

32.94

%

35.66

%

41.16

%

Return on Average Assets

1.74

%

2.51

%

2.26

%

1.62

%

1.76

%

2.04

%

1.63

%

Return on Average Equity

18.26

%

24.69

%

23.78

%

16.54

%

15.73

%

20.84

%

13.51

%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)

9.5

%

10.3

%

9.6

%

10.1

%

11.3

%

9.5

%

11.3

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.58

%

1.89

%

2.07

%

0.31

%

0.36

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

1.02

%

1.22

%

1.28

%

0.17

%

0.22

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.54

%

1.58

%

1.67

%

1.79

%

1.81

%

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

17,745

$

7,734

$

7,018

$

6,665

$

7,730

Substandard: Accruing

3,766

4,729

4,772

10,666

10,709

Substandard: Nonaccrual

6,630

6,710

6,796

955

970

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

28,141

$

19,173

$

18,586

$

18,286

$

19,409

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

28,141

$

19,173

$

18,586

$

18,286

$

19,409

Criticized assets to total assets

4.32

%

3.47

%

3.49

%

3.32

%

4.45

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687195/Solera-National-Bancorp-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

