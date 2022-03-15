U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.96
    +53.85 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,316.89
    +371.65 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,803.93
    +222.71 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.81
    +7.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    -6.15 (-5.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -33.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3090
    +0.1270 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,304.79
    +563.88 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.84
    +13.58 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Solero Technologies Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Donald R. James

·3 min read

DETROIT, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solero Technologies, a leading global supplier of transmission solenoids, engine solenoids, stop-start accumulators, and hydraulic control modules, has hired Dr. Donald R. James as the company's new CEO. Dr. James will oversee Solero Technologies' sales and engineering center in Detroit, as well as manufacturing operations in Water Valley, Mississippi. Additionally, he will be responsible for the strategic direction of the company and ensuring long-term profitable growth. Don will be based in Michigan with the team in Detroit.

Solero Technologies Logo
Solero Technologies Logo

Solero Technologies, formerly BorgWarner North American Controls, was acquired by Atar Capital in December 2021. Ramzi Hermiz, a transformational automotive industry leader, served as interim CEO since that time and will continue with the company as a Board Director.

"Don's years of success in business and technology along with his extensive automotive industry experience will make him a tremendous asset to the Solero Technologies team," said Hermiz. "His expertise will be critical to driving greater innovation within Solero, expanding our reach to new markets and maintaining our commitment to sustainability."

Dr. James has more than 24 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, domestically and abroad. Prior to joining Solero Technologies, he served as the president of the Americas and an executive committee member at Joyson Safety Systems, where he facilitated the merger of Takata and Key Safety Systems into Joyson, while developing strategic initiatives to drive profitability and growth.

In addition, Don served in a variety of leadership positions at Continental AG in both North America and Europe; most recently as vice president of North America for the company's Hydraulic Brake Systems. At Continental, he led the launch of new facilities in Mexico and established the company's commercial vehicle market strategy leading to substantial market growth. He was awarded two Silver Awards; one for 'Top Turnaround Project in North America' and the other for 'Excellence in Project Management & New Business Development'.

"With Solero's strong reputation of product innovation and manufacturing, I am excited to work with our employees, customers, suppliers and community to elevate Solero's product reach within and outside the automotive industry," added Dr. James.

Don earned a bachelor's in economics from the University of Michigan; and both a master's in business administration and a doctorate in business administration and sustainability from Lawrence Technological University.

About Solero Technologies
Solero Technologies is a leading global supplier of transmission solenoids, engine solenoids, stop-start accumulators, and hydraulic control modules. Our capabilities include advanced design, prototyping, development, and manufacturing combined with a strong intellectual property portfolio across product categories. We have built an acclaimed reputation for developing and delivering quality solenoid products to automotive OEMs, the aftermarket and other industrial sectors. Our industry-leading solenoid products are critical to the optimal performance of vehicles today and tomorrow. The company operates from its manufacturing facility in Water Valley, Mississippi, along with related sales and engineering operations in Detroit. Visit www.solerotechnologies.com for more information.

Dr. Donald James Headshot
Dr. Donald James Headshot
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solero-technologies-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-dr-donald-r-james-301503250.html

SOURCE Solero Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Anytime Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheape

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Is BigCommerce (BIGC) A Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 1.59% gross and 1.34% net of fees, outperforming the 0.01% return for the […]