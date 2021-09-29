SolGold PLC Announces Annual Report, Full Year Results and MD&A

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce the release of its Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2021. The Board advises all shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website www.solgold.com.au contains access to a copy of the Full Year Results for the year ended 30 June 2021. An abridged version of the Full Year Results is included below.

For Canadian purposes, the Company has filed its audited financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended 30 June 2021 on SEDAR.

The Company's annual report, including the audited full year results for the year ended 30 June 2021, together with the MD&A is available on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au.

By order of the Board

Dennis Wilkins

Company Secretary

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Group 2021 Group 2020 Notes US$ US$ Expenses Exploration costs written-off 13 (4,353) (218,163) Administrative expenses (12,545,812) (12,411,630) Share based payments expenses 23 (315,436) (1,156,832) Operating loss 3 (12,865,601) (13,786,625) Other income 344,565 398,472 Finance income 6 454,575 513,336 Finance costs 6 (10,061,787) (425,440) Movement in fair value of derivative liability 22 (613,746) 279,913 Loss before tax (22,741,994) (13,020,344) Tax (expense) benefit 7 (151,173) (1,103,409) Loss for the year (22,893,167) (14,123,753) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 670,049 (139,285) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Change in Ecuador pension (50,378) (475,763) Change in fair value of financial assets, net of tax 11a / 15 1,198,986 (1,320,370) Other comprehensive profit/(loss), net of tax 1,818,657 (1,935,418) Total comprehensive loss for the year (21,074,510) (16,059,171) Loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent company (22,811,409) (14,067,978) Non-controlling interest (81,758) (55,775) (22,893,167) (14,123,753) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent company (20,992,752) (16,003,396) Non-controlling interest (81,758) (55,775) (21,074,510) (16,059,171) Loss per share Cents per share Cents per share Basic loss per share 8 (1.1) (0.7) Diluted loss per share 8 (1.1) (0.7)

The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Story continues

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2021

Registered Number 5449516

Notes Group 2021 Group 2020 US$ US$ Assets Property, plant and equipment 12 15,682,120 14,940,988 Intangible assets 13 308,432,012 230,256,153 Financial assets held at fair value through OCI 11(a) 6,825,042 4,119,179 Loans receivable and other non-current assets 14 1,457,324 7,702,969 Total non-current assets 332,396,498 257,019,289 Other receivables and prepayments 16 8,458,494 2,883,916 Loans receivable and other current assets 14 6,495,930 - Cash and cash equivalents 17 109,562,103 46,895,243 Total current assets 124,516,527 49,779,159 Total assets 456,913,025 306,798,448 Equity Share capital 18 32,350,699 29,281,511 Share premium 18 426,819,162 353,220,481 Other reserves 18 26,625,929 38,331,650 Accumulated loss (142,247,869) (133,331,591) Foreign currency translation reserve (4,345,829) (5,015,878) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 339,202,092 282,486,173 Non-controlling interest (579,897) (498,139) Total equity 338,622,195 281,988,034 Liabilities Trade and other payables 19 7,847,650 6,060,193 Lease liability 20 335,749 314,524 Borrowings 21 - 15,248,302 Total current liabilities 8,183,399 21,623,019 Lease liability 20 607,214 875,141 Other financial liabilities 22 2,926,000 2,312,254 Borrowings 21 106,574,217 - Total non-current liabilities 110,107,431 3,187,395 Total liabilities 118,290,830 24,810,414 Total equity and liabilities 456,913,025 306,798,448

The above consolidated statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Company Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2021

Registered Number 5449516

Notes Company 2021 Company 2020 US$ US$ Assets Property, plant and equipment 12 958,850 1,187,191 Investment in subsidiaries 9 120,045,844 259,951,415 Loans with subsidiaries 10 167,399,767 - Financial assets held at fair value through OCI 11(a) 6,819,046 4,113,660 Loans receivable and other non-current assets 14 756,332 7,173,984 Total non-current assets 295,979,839 272,426,250 Other receivables and prepayments 16 1,938,616 714,197 Loans receivable and other current assets 14 6,495,930 - Cash and cash equivalents 17 72,918,016 45,356,423 Total current assets 81,352,562 46,070,620 Total assets 377,332,401 318,496,870 Equity Share capital 18 32,350,699 29,281,511 Share premium 18 426,819,162 353,220,481 Other reserves 18 27,257,963 38,913,306 Accumulated loss (109,416,834) (119,164,736) Foreign currency translation reserve (5,006,473) (5,006,473) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 372,004,517 297,244,089 Non-controlling interest - - Total equity 372,004,517 297,244,089 Liabilities Trade and other payables 19 1,475,395 2,616,941 Lease liability 20 319,275 222,109 Borrowings 21 - 15,248,302 Total current liabilities 1,794,670 18,087,352 Lease liability 20 607,214 853,175 Other financial liabilities 22 2,926,000 2,312,254 Total non-current liabilities 3,533,214 3,165,429 Total liabilities 5,327,884 21,252,781 Total equity and liabilities 377,332,401 318,496,870

The above company statements of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

A separate statement of comprehensive income for the parent company has not been presented as permitted by section 408 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company's loss for the year was US$4,147,229 (2020: US$12,653,965).

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board and were signed on its behalf on 28 September 2021.

Liam Twigger

Chairman

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3005N_1-2021-9-28.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/666028/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Annual-Report-Full-Year-Results-and-MDA



