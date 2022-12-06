U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

SolGold PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

SolGold PLC
·3 min read
SolGold PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / SolGold PLC (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG):

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0WD0R35

Issuer Name

SOLGOLD PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Norges Bank

City of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Norway

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.977940

0.631520

3.609460

82875000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.066270

0.157560

3.223830

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0WD0R35

68375000

2.977940

Sub Total 8.A

68375000

2.977940%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Shares on loan (right to recall)

N/A

At any time

14500000

0.631520

Sub Total 8.B1

14500000

0.631520%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

  • Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Oslo, Norway

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730493/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

