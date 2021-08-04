U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.57
    -15.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,835.84
    -280.56 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,770.45
    +9.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.07
    -19.51 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -2.47 (-3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1770
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5070
    +0.4570 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,378.58
    +1,289.63 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.14
    +43.38 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

SolGold PLC Announces Holdings in Company

·4 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SolGold PLC (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0WD0R35

Issuer Name

SOLGOLD PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.480000

0.530000

5.010000

114998840

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0WD0R35


102916857


4.480000

Sub Total 8.A

102916857

4.480000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending



12081983

0.530000

Sub Total 8.B1


12081983

0.530000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


BlackRock, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited





BlackRock, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association





BlackRock, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock Fund Advisors





BlackRock, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock Advisors, LLC





BlackRock, Inc.





BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

04th August 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658369/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to the Lumen Technologies second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Neel Dev, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (KTOS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • DraftKings Q2 Earnings Preview: Expanding to More States and Reopening Trends

    Daily fantasy sports, mobile sportsbook, and iGaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) will report second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 6. DraftKings has the licenses to operate mobile sportsbooks in 12 states, serving 27% of the U.S. population.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.