U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,771.40
    -47.43 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,676.11
    -353.20 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,981.66
    -196.23 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.44
    -30.93 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.29
    -4.49 (-4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    -11.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.59 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0020
    -0.0910 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8790
    -0.6660 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,097.69
    -1,041.42 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.87
    -22.60 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.00
    -174.32 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

SolGold PLC Announces Results of General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLGGF

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / The Board of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the General Meeting were passed via poll, where the proxy votes received ahead of the meeting were combined with votes cast at the meeting.

The meeting was held in Brisbane, Australia and virtually via the Lumi platform on 30 June 2022.

A breakdown of the poll result for each resolution put to the Meeting is set out below:

Resolutions

Votes for 1

% 2

Votes against

% 2

Abstain 3

Ordinary Business






1, DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POLICY

1,122,761,146

69.24

498,769,699

30.76

1,924,635

2, LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

1,400,023,119

86.33

221,690,155

13.67

1,742,206

3, PERFORMANCE BONUS PLAN

1,399,983,300

86.27

222,839,114

13.73

633,066

Special Business






4, ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

1,615,865,905

99.70

4,937,634

0.30

2,651,941

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman or management have been included in the "for" total.

2. As a percentage of the aggregate of votes "for" plus votes "against".

3. An abstention is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Board notes that Resolution 1 received more than 20% of the vote against the policy and intends to engage with shareholders to address their concerns that resulted in this outcome.

This announcement was approved for release by Dennis Wilkins - Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

dwilkins@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660

Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady

SolGold Plc (Investors / Communication)

fhanano@solgold.com.au / labady@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson / Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information.

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Dedicated stakeholders

SolGold employs a staff of approximately 800 employees of whom 99% are Ecuadorian. This is expected to grow as the operations expand at Cascabel, and in Ecuador generally. SolGold focusses its operations to be safe, reliable and environmentally responsible and maintains close relationships with its local communities. SolGold has engaged an increasingly skilled, refined and experienced team of geoscientists using state of the art geophysical and geochemical modelling applied to an extensive database to enable the delivery of ore grade intersections from nearly every drill hole at Alpala. SolGold has close to 60 geologists on the ground in Ecuador exploring for economic copper and gold deposits.

About Cascabel

The Alpala deposit is the main target in the Cascabel concession, located on the northern section of the heavily endowed Andean Copper Belt, the entirety of which is renowned as the base for nearly half of the world's copper production. The project area hosts mineralisation of Eocene age, the same age as numerous Tier 1 deposits along the Andean Copper Belt in Chile and Peru to the south. The project base is located at Rocafuerte within the Cascabel concession in northern Ecuador, an approximately three-hour drive on sealed highway north of the capital Quito, close to water, power supply and Pacific ports.

Having fulfilled its earn-in requirements, SolGold is a registered shareholder with an unencumbered legal and beneficial 85% interest in ENSA (Exploraciones Novomining S.A.) which holds 100% of the Cascabel concession covering approximately 50km2. The junior equity owner in ENSA is required to repay 15% of costs since SolGold's earn in was completed, from 90% of its share of distribution of earnings or dividends from ENSA or the Cascabel concession. It is also required to contribute to development or be diluted, and if its interest falls below 10%, it shall reduce to a 0.5% NSR royalty which SolGold may acquire for US$3.5million.

SolGold's Regional Exploration Drive

SolGold is using its successful and cost-efficient blueprint established at Alpala, and Cascabel generally, to explore for additional world class copper and gold projects across Ecuador. SolGold is a large and active concessionaire in Ecuador.

The Company wholly owns four other subsidiaries active throughout the country that are now focussed on a number of high priority copper and gold resource targets, several of which the Company believes have the potential, subject to resource definition and feasibility, to be developed in close succession or even on a more accelerated basis compared to Cascabel.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG). The Company has on issue a total of 2,293,816,433 fully paid ordinary shares and 32,250,000 share options.

Seewww.solgold.com.aufor more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold plc

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its Officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors, including the plan for developing the Project currently being studied as well as the expectations of the Company as to the forward price of copper. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including assay results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling and/or mine development plan; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of visual assessments; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other required approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; the global economic climate; fluctuations in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; delays in the development of projects; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company and its officers do not endorse, or reject or otherwise comment on the conclusions, interpretations or views expressed in press articles or third-party analysis, and where possible aims to circulate all available material on its website.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707199/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Results-of-General-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Will AMD Cut Its Guidance?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some stellar first-quarter results. Sales of PC processors and graphics cards surged 33%, while server, embedded, and semi-custom chip sales soared 88%. AMD's growth over the past few years has been fueled by market share gains in the PC and server chip markets, the launches of the latest generation of game consoles, and a very strong market for PCs during the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Should You Invest in Revlon Stock Right Now?

    Revlon's shares spiked after it filed for bankruptcy protection. But things could get ugly fast for investors.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Riot Blockchain Stock a Buy Now?

    Two years ago, a failed medical device maker called Bioptix abandoned its original business, ordered thousands of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining rigs, and rebranded itself as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT). At the time, it seemed like Riot was just another company trying to jump on the crowded Bitcoin and blockchain bandwagon to attract new investors. At that peak, Riot was valued at $6.1 billion -- or 29 times the $213 million in revenue it would go on to generate in 2021.

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000 following Grayscale ETF rejection

    After fighting to hold $20,000 on Wednesday, buyer support for bitcoin collapsed early Thursday morning, bitcoin falling over 5% to trade as low as $18,930.

  • RH cuts full-year revenue outlook, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for RH after the company reported earnings.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off, bitcoin dips below $19,000

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • 4 Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets You Can Buy Today

    Inflationary pressures and rising interest rates are weighing on consumers and businesses alike. There's no telling when this economic pressure will subside, but one smart move you can make as an investor is focusing on companies with fortress balance sheets. High cash balances, low or no debt, and the ability to generate cash flows will give any company the ability to take advantage of a tough market, whether that means acquiring beaten-down companies, issuing dividends, or buying back their stocks at discounted rates.

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 10 European Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 European stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is shorting. You can skip our analysis of the economic environment and go directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 5 European Stocks. Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has gone short on European stocks by placing a $10.5 billion bet against them, […]

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares?

    Every investor in Endo International plc ( NASDAQ:ENDP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...