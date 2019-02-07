Solid Bio Crashes on Gene Therapy Data as Peer Sarepta Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. shares were hammered in early trading after initial results from an early-stage trial for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy showed minimal responses, pushing peer Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. higher.

Solid Bio opened at a record low after results from a trio of patients signaled the company will need to increase the dose of its medicine to trigger a notable benefit. The drugmaker fell 73 percent at the market open in New York while shares of Sarepta gained more than 4 percent.

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama, who has had an underweight rating on Solid Bio for almost a year, said the study update shows the “worst-case scenario” is playing out for the small-cap company. He expects Sarepta shares may rise 15 percent to 25 percent in the near term.

Solid Bio Chief Executive Officer Ilan Ganot said in a phone interview that “the data do not affect our timeline or the competitive nature of our program.” The company said last month that animal models suggested a patient benefit “in the range of 10% or higher” compared to the minimal results seen this morning.

Sarepta has been deemed the leader in the race to bring a new DMD gene therapy to patients with Pfizer Inc. and Solid Bio vying for their portion of the market. Pfizer’s studies are in an earlier phase of testing.

