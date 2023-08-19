Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP investor one-year losses grow to 69% as the stock sheds US$50m this past week

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 69% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Since Solid Power has shed US$50m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Solid Power isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Solid Power saw its revenue grow by 144%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 69%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Solid Power will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

While Solid Power shareholders are down 69% for the year, the market itself is up 3.4%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 11%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Solid Power you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

