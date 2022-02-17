QUADIENT

Solid revenue growth expected for full year, reflecting a disciplined management and mitigation of supply chain issues raised in December 2021

Full-year 2021 outlook confirmed1:

Total sales expected 1 at around 1 , 024 million euros, representing an o rganic sales growth a round 4 . 3 %

Current EBIT2 expected1 organic3 growth unchanged at around 5-6%

Paris, 17 February 2022,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that, so far, it has been successful in managing and mitigating the supply chain issues that were mentioned early December 2021.

Quadient indicated in December that it was experiencing increasing supply chain tensions in hardware manufacturing due to lower availability of components and shipping delays. These supply chain tensions were expected to potentially have a 5 to 10 million euros impact on its full-year 2021 sales figures due to delayed deliveries. By the end of the third quarter, these delays had resulted in the highest backlog of the year. While the Group recorded solid bookings across solutions in the fourth quarter despite the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 wave, supply chain tensions remained at their peak in December and January. While these challenges continue today, and thanks to its supply chain efforts and agility, the Group has succeeded so far to overcome these difficulties and deliver timely the Group’s smart hardware solutions to its clients.

Consequently, full-year 2021 total sales (fiscal year ending on 31 January 2022) are expected1 at around 1,024 million euros, which represents an expected1 organic sales growth around 4.3%, reflecting a solid growth in the upper end of the guidance of around 4%.

Full-year 2021 current EBIT2 expected1 organic3 growth remains at around 5-6% despite the impact from higher supply chain costs.

Full-year 2021 results will be released on 28 March 2022.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Financial calendar

28 March 2022 : Full-year 2021 results (after the closing of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange)

07 June 2022 : First-quarter 2022 sales (after the closing of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange)

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com







Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr





1 Estimated financial data - the audit of the full year 2021 financial statements has not yet been performed by the statutory auditors.

2 Current operating income before acquisition-related expenses.

3 On the basis of 2020 current operating income before acquisition-related expenses excluding Parcel Pending’s earn-out reversal, i.e. €145 million, with a scope effect resulting in a €140 million proforma.

