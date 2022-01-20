U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.75
    +23.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,072.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.00
    +106.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.40
    +11.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3850
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,078.58
    +752.64 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.06
    +5.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Solid State Battery Market Size Will Surpass USD 721.35 Million at 35.9% CAGR Growth by 2028; Solid-State Batteries in EV Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market: According to Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size stood at USD 84.26 Million in 2021. The Global Solid State Battery Market size is expected to reach USD 721.35 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Solid State Batteries are recently developed and are expected to show a bright future in terms of market, applications, and sustainability. Currently Solid-State Batteries replace the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulphide-based solid electrolyte. Hence solid-state batteries are considered to be safe and more stable across broad temperatures and provide a higher energy density compared to best rechargeable battery cells available in market. Thus, solid state battery is expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Solid State Battery Market by Type (Single-cell, Multi-cell Battery), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Medical Devices), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/solid-state-battery-market-1176/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Solid State Battery Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rising technological Advancements in Applications of Solid-State Battery is Expected to Drive the Market.

Solid state battery is considered to be the one of the future innovative battery with special benefits such as fat charging, high temperature stability, long lasting and last but not the least safety factor. For instance, solid power generated from solid state batteries began its relationship with BMW in 2017 with a joint development agreement to develop all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. Solid Power also anticipates the all-solid-state battery cells which will enable less expensive battery pack designs due to the removal of expensive and extensively engineered battery pack cooling schemes. Solid Power’s battery technology is compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes, which is anticipated to speed up market and keep battery cell prices competitive with todays and tomorrow’s industry-standard lithium-ion battery cells.

High Cost and Complicated Manufacturing will Hinder the Solid-State Battery Market

Solid state batteries are recently developed and are expected to be launched on full scale in 2022. The materials used in manufacturing are very expensive as compared to conventional batteries and hence this might reduce the sales of Solid-State batteries. Another concerning factor is the complicated manufacturing process. This factor is really important factor as Solid-State battery are expected to be used in consumer electronics and hence to be manufactured with precise tolerances and higher safety regulations.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/solid-state-battery-market-1176/1

Benefits of Purchasing Solid State Battery Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The impact of COVID-19 on demand for solid state batteries and their market is not certain and clear for the time being. It is expected that the production and sales of these batteries will certainly reduce more than in the short-term COVID-19 period as a majority of Solid-State Battery manufacturers are based in the North America and Asia Pacific. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Solid-State Battery Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Solid State Battery Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of these technologies and rising investment in R&D activities across the region. Furthermore, favourable government initiatives and offering of funds for research is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of key players of Solid-State Battery manufacturers. Stringent government regulation and demand from the consumers is expected to generate revenue for solid state batteries in coming years. Countries in this region such as U.S. and Canada are considered to be the innovative sector in manufacturing of batteries and their spare parts. As majority of the application of Solid-State Batteries will be applied in EV vehicles major EV manufacturers will gain benefit from this innovation.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/solid-state-battery-market-1176

List of Prominent Players in the Solid-State Battery Market:

  • Robert Bosch (Germany)

  • Cymbet (US)

  • Solid Power (US)

  • Toyota Motor (Japan)

  • BrightVolt (US)

  • Excellatron Solid State (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Solid-State Battery Market?

  • How will the Solid-State Battery Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Solid-State Battery Market?

  • What are the Solid-State Battery market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Solid-State Battery Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In February 2020, Toyota Motor and Panasonic (Japan) announced a joint venture named Prime Planet Energy and Solutions, a joint venture that focuses on designing and developing advanced batteries for electric vehicles.

In June 2019, Cymbet launched the next-generation power management with RTC (PMRTC) product family. This new PMRTC product family supports charging voltage for a variety of backup power sources—EnerChip, rechargeable coin cells, and supercapacitors.

In April 2019, Ford Motor Company (US) partnered with Solid Power to design all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) for electric vehicles with a focus on specific automotive requirements.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/solid-state-battery-market-1176/contact-analyst

This market titled “Solid State Battery Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 84.26.02 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 721.35 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 35.9% from 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Single-cell, Multi-cell Battery

Application: - Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Harvesting, Medical Devices, Packaging, Wireless Sensors

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High as Biden Pledges to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Oil Markets May Be Even Tighter Than Forecasters Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe latest outlooks from the Interna

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • API data reportedly show weekly gains in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 14, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, also reportedly showed a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies edged down by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub fell by 1.5 million barrels last wee

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Oil Hits Fresh Seven-Year High on Outlook for Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil touched its highest level since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looks tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activisi

  • China’s Tax Investigation Embroils Biggest State-Run Oil Company

    (Bloomberg) -- China is nearing the end of a two-year investigation into the oil industry that’s reverberated across the sector as it embroiled the biggest state-run company down to a host of smaller independent refiners. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Bec

  • Bank of America profit beats estimates on loan growth, M&A boost

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected 30% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by loan growth and record-breaking M&A volumes in its investment banking business. Flush with cash and emboldened by soaring stock market valuations, large buyout funds, corporates and financiers struck billions of dollars worth of deals in the fourth quarter, generating record advisory fees of $850 million for BofA, up 55% from a year earlier. Loans grew during the quarter across every category except home equity, with average loans and leases, excluding those from the government's Paycheck Protection Program, up 3.4% from the prior quarter and 3.2% from a year ago, the bank said.

  • Volcafe Sees Second Year of Coffee Shortages on Low Brazil Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest coffee traders expects another year of shortages as drought and frost slash crop potential in top producer Brazil. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?Global production is expected

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    COVID-19 has created a lot of volatility in the stock market. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors, in this roundtable discussion, think you might want to discover NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX). George Budwell (NRx Pharmaceuticals): Although NRx Pharmaceuticals has gotten a fair amount of ink from several media outlets in recent months, the biotech's investing thesis has yet to resonate with the broader investing community.

  • Barrick's Q4 gold output rises 10% powered by Nevada gold mines

    Toronto-listed shares of Barrick rose 3% to C$23.90. The Carlin and Cortez mines are part of Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Corp. Barrick, which has a 61.5% stake in the joint venture, operates the Nevada mines. Barrick said the average market price for gold in the quarter was $1,795 per ounce, up from $1,790 per ounce in the prior quarter.