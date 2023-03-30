U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Solid state cooling market size to grow by USD 338.5 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 43% market growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid state cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 338.5 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions is driving the growth of the solid state cooling market in APAC. In addition, factors such as rapid urbanization, the rising adoption of electric vehicles, and the surge in the demand for electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones are contributing to the growth of the solid state cooling market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solid state cooling market report covers the following areas:

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

  • Driver – The market is driven by energy efficiency in solid stage cooling technology. Solid state cooling uses thermostatic modules to create the cooling effect. It is highly efficient, as it only uses electricity to generate a cooling effect without the need for any mechanical components, unlike mechanical compressors. This reduces energy consumption and operating cost when compared with traditional refrigeration systems. Thus, solid state cooling technology is emerging as a promising solution for various cooling applications. All these factors are driving the growth of the global solid state cooling market.

  • Trends – Advances in thermoelectric technology are identified as the key trend in the market. Recent advancements in solid state cooling focus on improving the efficiency and performance of thermoelectric materials. Enhancing the thermoelectric properties of materials is one such approach, such as higher electrical conductivity and lower thermal conductivity. Another approach involves the use of nanoscale features to improve the performance of the material. Such technological advancements are improving the efficiency of solid state devices. Hence, these devices are preferred by end-users that seek energy-efficient solutions. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Challenge – The high cost of solid state technology is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Solid state cooling technology involves the use of advanced semiconductor materials. These materials must meet various stringent performance and reliability requirements. Also, solid state cooling modules are more complex to manufacture than traditional refrigeration components. It involves multiple steps, including semiconductor fabrication, module assembly, and testing, which require specialized equipment and expertise. Moreover, developing and improving solid state cooling technologies require significant R&D investments. All these factors make the technology highly expensive, which is challenging the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Solid State Cooling Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • End-user

  • Geography

Based on the type, the market growth will be significant in the single stage solid state cooling segment during the forecast period. Single stage solid state cooling systems are suitable for applications that require moderate cooling, such as cooling electronic components or small enclosures. They typically have lower costs and are easier to design and operate compared with those multi-stage systems. These systems are often used in combination with other cooling methods, such as air or liquid cooling. In addition, the benefits of single stage solid state cooling systems such as energy efficiency, quiet operation, and suitability for small-scale cooling applications will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors impacting the future of the market across various
segments - Download a Sample Report

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solid state cooling market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solid state cooling market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AMS Technologies AG, Antylia Scientific, II VI Inc., CustomChill Inc., EVERREDtronics , Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology, Komatsu Ltd., Kryotherm, P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Phononic, RMT Ltd., Solid State Cooling Systems, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., Z MAX Co. Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Merit Technology Group, and TEC Microsystems GmbH are some of the major market participants.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist solid state cooling market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the solid state cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the solid state cooling market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solid state cooling market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION
platform

Related Reports:

  • The power electronics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9.44 billion. The market is segmented by product (discretes and modules), material (silicon, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC is expected to grow to USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (China, Japan, and Rest of APAC).

Solid State Cooling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 338.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AMS Technologies AG, Antylia Scientific, II VI Inc., CustomChill Inc., EVERREDtronics , Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology, Komatsu Ltd., Kryotherm, P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Phononic, RMT Ltd., Solid State Cooling Systems, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., Z MAX Co. Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Merit Technology Group, and TEC Microsystems GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global solid state cooling market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Single stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Multi stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AMS Technologies AG

  • 12.4 Antylia Scientific

  • 12.5 CustomChill Inc.

  • 12.6 Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

  • 12.7 II VI Inc.

  • 12.8 Komatsu Ltd.

  • 12.9 Kryotherm

  • 12.10 Laird Thermal Systems Inc.

  • 12.11 Merit Technology Group

  • 12.12 RMT Ltd.

  • 12.13 Solid State Cooling Systems

  • 12.14 Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 TEC Microsystems GmbH

  • 12.16 Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Z MAX Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-state-cooling-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-338-5-million-between-2022-and-2027-apac-to-account-for-43-market-growth---technavio-301782115.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

