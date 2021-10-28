Solid-State Li-ion Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes Patent Landscape 2021 - Understand the Competitive Landscape and IP Strategy of Key Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Li-ion Batteries with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes Patent Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Japanese players have a good IP position in the solid-state Li-ion battery field

Solid-state batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes hold a key position in the booming developments to get safer Li-ion batteries for electrical vehicles (EV) with greater autonomy and maximum speed. Solid-state batteries can be classified into two categories: thin-film solid-state batteries and "bulk" solid-state batteries.

The thin-film technology approach proven for thin-film solid-state batteries is not directly applicable for bulk solid-state batteries. New processes and materials therefore have to be developed to get bulk solid-state batteries up to market requirements (performance, stability, cost).

There are currently three main axes for development to enhance bulk solid-state battery performance: improve solid electrolyte performances; improve the electrode/electrolyte interface; and develop material/cell assembly manufacturing processes compatible with industrial production.

Many companies have recently presented solid-state battery prototypes and announced their commercialization and integration in electric vehicles by 2025. However, many questions remain: which solid electrolyte has the most promising performance? What are the most recent technological developments? Who has the best position across the supply chain? In this context, the publisher is releasing a new patent landscape report covering the whole value chain of solid-state Li-ion batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes from electrolyte materials to electrodes and battery cells.

Patent landscape analysis is the perfect complement to market research, to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap, keep abreast of cutting-edge technology developments, anticipate future technology adoption, and understand the different competitors' strategies. This kind of patent landscape report reveals the companies, technical solutions and strategies not identified through standard market analysis.

Story continues

The publisher's analysts have selected and analyzed more than 14,400 patent filings grouped into 7,300+ patent families (inventions) related to solid-state Li-ion batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes. In this report, the publisher reveals the main IP trends, key patented technologies, recent development trends, key IP players and newcomers, their strategies regarding inorganic solid electrolyte materials, and their IP strategies and strengths by supply chain segment and inorganic electrolyte material.

Understand the competitive landscape and IP strategy of key players

The publisher has identified more than 1,000 different entities that have filed patent applications related to inorganic-based solid-state Li-ion batteries. The report provides a clear overview of the most active patent assignees as well as a presentation of newcomers to the patent landscape.

Furthermore, patent segmentation reveals the IP position of patent assignees by supply chain segment (electrolyte materials, electrodes, battery cells) through a detailed analysis of their patent portfolios. The publisher also provides insights into the key players' patented technologies, their IP strategy, and their ability to limit other firms' patenting activity and/or freedom-to-operate.

The benchmarking of patent assignees is evaluated by supply chain segment, on the basis of their IP portfolio size, prior-art contribution, geographical coverage of the IP portfolio, and enforceability of their patents. A special focus is placed on the main IP collaborations (co-filings, license agreements, transfer of IP rights) related to solid-state Li-ion batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes.

Identify the leading IP players and IP newcomers across the supply chain, by electrolyte material

All patents selected for this study have been categorized by supply chain segment (electrolyte material, electrode, battery cells), electrolyte type (inorganic/polymer, inorganic) and inorganic electrolyte material (argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, sulfide glass ceramic, oxide glass ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LISICON, garnet, NASICON, hydride).

For each supply chain segment, this report includes a time-evolution of patent applications, main and key patent assignees, newcomers, and a description of key and recently patented technologies. An understanding of the current technical challenges addressed in the patents is also presented.

Focus on key players' patent portfolios

The report provides a detailed analysis of a selection of key players: Toyota, Samsung, LG Chem, Panasonic/Sanyo, Idemitsu Kosan, Fujifilm, Bosch/SEEO, Murata/Sony, Hyundai/Kia, QuantumScape, QingTao Energy Development, SVOLT, and OHARA. For each player, the publisher summarizes their IP portfolio, highlight their strengths and weaknesses by segment, identify their key patents and provide information about their recent IP developments.

Useful Excel patent database

This report also includes an Excel database with the 7,300+ patent families (inventions) analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and segments (electrolyte materials, electrodes, battery cells, inorganic, inorganic/polymer, sulfide glass ceramics, Thio-LISICON, argyrodite, oxide glass ceramics, NASICON, perovskite, garnet, anti-perovskite, hydride, etc.).

Report's Key Features

PDF with > 200 slides

Excel file + Online database > 7,300 patent families

IP trends, including time-evolution of published patents, countries of patent filings, legal status, etc.

Ranking of main patent assignees.

Newcomers in the IP landscape.

Patent categorization by supply chain segments (electrolyte materials, electrodes, battery cells), type of electrolyte (inorganic, inorganic/polymer), and inorganic electrolyte materials (sulfide glass ceramics, Thio-LISICON, argyrodite, oxide glass ceramics, NASICON, perovskite, garnet, anti-perovskite, hydride)

For each segment: IP dynamics, ranking of main patent assignees, IP newcomers, key IP players, key patents, and recent developments.

Focus on patent portfolios of key players: Toyota, Samsung, LG Chem, Panasonic/Sanyo, Idemitsu Kosan, Fujifilm, Bosch/SEEO, Murata/Sony, Hyundai/Kia, Quantumscape, QingTao Energy Development, SVOLT, Ohara.

For each key players: Time-evolution of patenting activity, legal status of patents and countries of patent filings, patent segmentation by electrolyte material, IP strength by segments, key patents and recent IP developments.

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including technology, material segments, and hyperlinks to an updated online database.

Companies Mentioned

AGC

Albemarle

Alps Electric

Amperex Technology/TDK

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Belenos Clean Power

Blue Solutions/Bollore

Bosch/Seeo

BYD

CEA

CNRS

Daiso

DKS

Dow/Corning

FDK

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

Furukawa

FZ. Juelich

GLESI (Guilin Electrical Equipment Scientific Research Institute)

GS Yuasa

Hitachi Chemical

Hitachi Maxell

Honda

Honeycomb Energy

Huawei

Hydro Quebec

Hyundai/Kia

Idemitsu Kosan

Ionic Materials

Johnson Matthey

JSR

KAIST

LG Chem

Lionano

Lishen

Lithium Werks/Valence Technology

MIT

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsui Chemicals

Murata/Sony

Nakajima Industry

NGK

NIAIST

NIMS

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Shokubai

Nippon Soda

Nissan

NOF

Nohms Technologies

Ohara

Optimumnano Energy

Panasonic/Sanyo

Polyplus Battery

Qingtao Energy

Quantumscape

Saft/Total

Samsung Electronics

Samsung SDI

Schott

Seiko

Shin Etsu Chemical

Sila Nanotechnologies

Solid Power

Solvay

Sumita Optical Glass

Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Toho Titanium

Toray Industries

Toshiba

Toyota

Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Yuhuang Chemical

Zeon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw61p6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-state-li-ion-batteries-with-inorganic-solid-electrolytes-patent-landscape-2021---understand-the-competitive-landscape-and-ip-strategy-of-key-players-301411039.html

SOURCE Research and Markets