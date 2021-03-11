U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.25
    +21.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,355.00
    +76.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,946.75
    +197.50 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.20
    +16.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.43
    +0.99 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1957
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5130
    -0.0070 (-0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    -1.73 (-7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3965
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5720
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,862.23
    +1,528.47 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.03
    +58.91 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.27
    -0.33 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     
JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

SSL's UF8 DAW controller is a luxury in search of an audience

Terrence O'Brien
·Managing Editor
·6 min read

My studio setup, like many bedroom producers’, is a hodgepodge of random nonsense. Honestly there are a lot of pain points in my current workflow, but one of the biggest is mixing. I use a Tascam 424 Portastudio (yes the kind that records to cassette tapes) as a submixer, before moving over to Ableton where I do most of the heavy lifting. You can’t beat a modern DAW for its expansive set of controls and automation but, clicking and dragging knobs and sliders just feels disappointing. Solid State Logic’s (SSL) UF8 gives all those virtual controls a physical incarnation. It’s not the first mixing controller, nor is it the cheapest, but it’s definitely one of the more comprehensive and premium options on the market.

At $1,299 the UF8 is not for casual hobbyist musicians. You need to take your craft fairly seriously to drop that amount of money on something relatively niche. Remember, it’s just for mixing and transport controls, you’ll still need a separate controller to actually, you know, play music on. But I will say that, after a week with the UF8 on my desk, I get the appeal.

SSL UF8
SSL UF8

Physically this thing is nothing but pure pleasure. The entire device is encased in metal, and the top has a nice brushed texture. The motorized faders are smooth and quiet, and the encoders offer just a hint of resistance — they definitely make my Tascam feel like a toy. The faders definitely aren’t silent, but they’re not distracting as long as you’ve got the speakers at a reasonable volume. This is definitely a pricey luxury to have on a controller, but not a useless one. If you’re bouncing back and forth between your screen and the faders, you want the two to mirror each other.

The buttons also make it quick and easy to select and arm tracks for recording, to mute or solo them and even tackle things like send effects or control your various plugins. Training myself to stop relying on my mouse and keyboard has been hard, but when I remember to reach for the UF8 first it’s always an enjoyable experience from a tactile perspective.

The basics are pretty obvious if you’ve used a mixing console or DAW. There are eight faders (one for each channel); with select, mute and solo buttons next to them; eight encoders across the tops of the faders that default to controlling the pan of each track; and a small display that gives you information about each track, feedback about parameters and indicate what the encoders and soft keys along the top are controlling at any given time.

SSL UF8
SSL UF8

The problem is that some of the more advanced tools (like controlling plugins) might be a few button presses away, and it’s not always immediately clear how to get there. The eight screens give you a good amount of information, but the controls and labels are constantly changing. I’m sure I’d get used to it in time, and it’s an unavoidable byproduct of putting so much power in a relatively compact form factor, but it can be a bit disorienting.

For instance: Let’s say I have a simple session set up with drums, a soft synth and bass on tracks one, two and three respectively. All the tracks also have a compressor and an EQ plugin on them. If I want to tweak the settings for the EQ on track two, first I have to select the channel in normal mode, not record mode. Then, all of the indicators under each channel will change to list the various plugins on that channel. Meaning that, even though the large label on the screen over track one says “Drums” the small text underneath it will say “ANLG”, because Ableton’s Analog synth is the first plugin on track two which is currently selected. And while the fader on track one will still control the volume of the drums, the encoder that normally controls panning now won’t do anything when you turn it.

From here I’ll have to find the EQ plugin (which, for the sake of argument we’ll say is after the compressor and under track three) and press the encoder under it. At which point all the labels for the encoders will change again to reflect the controls of the EQ plugin. From here you’ll turn those knobs to find the settings you want. And you may even have to flip through multiple pages of parameters. Again, this puts comprehensive control at your fingertips, but it can be a bit confusing while you’re still finding your footing.

SSL UF8
SSL UF8

The depth of the controls is truly impressive, though. Out of the box the UF8 works pretty seamlessly with Ableton, Logic, Studio One, Cubase and Pro Tools. There are templates for each DAW that you can select and then customize to your needs. There are three “quick” keys on the top left that you can program to perform certain tasks, like switching between arrangement and session view in Ableton, or opening your plugin browser. On the top right corner are six softkeys which change what the row of eight buttons across the top do. The first spot is set in stone, but the other five banks of controls are user assignable, so they can start and stop playback, set punch in points, turn on looping or even trigger keyboard shortcuts.

Tweaking all of those settings too is super easy with the SSL 360 app. It even has its own dedicated button on the face of the UF8. So if you suddenly wish you had one-button access to save your project or go full screen, you can immediately hop into the configuration tool and do that. (Honestly, one-button save should be in the default selection of controls, but I digress.)

SSL UF8
SSL UF8

If you take the time to learn the UF8 and customize it to your workflow, I could see it being a big asset. As much as I’m used to doing most of my mixing and such with a keyboard and mouse, having faders that I could push around in real time and control multiple tracks at once was amazing.

But price will be a limiting factor here. While SSL says the UF8 is designed with both the professional and the hobbyist in mind, I have a hard time seeing too many weekend warrior musicians picking one up. $1,299 is a lot to ask even for something this premium feeling. Instead I imagine this will fit better in the homestudios of professional producers and as an add-on to SSL’s massive professional consoles, like the $50,000 Origin (which the UF8 just happens to slot perfectly into the center of).

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone 12 mini 'production cut' hints demand was lower than hoped

    Apple is slashing production by at least 70 percent, according to Nikkei.

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.

  • ECB to step up bond buying to counter sell-off

    European Central Bank (ECB) held eurozone interest rates unchanged on Thursday and left its suite of monetary policy tools as-is.

  • SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink satellites just one week after the last batch

    SpaceX now has 60 more Starlink satellites in orbit – it launched its latest full complement of the internet broadband spacecraft early this morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Just last Thursday, SpaceX launched its last batch of 60, and this past week it also confirmed that it's expanding its beta of the Starlink internet service to additional markets around the world, including Germany and New Zealand. This is the 21st Starlink launch overall, and the sixth this year, with as many as three more launches tentatively planned for later this month, weather and schedule permitting.

  • The designer of 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture' has a new game coming this summer

    'The Magnificent Trufflepigs' is a new indie game coming soon to the Switch and PC from Andrew Crawshaw, the lead designer of 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.'

  • And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

    Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram. For nearly a month now, neither has had any personal space and they do everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks.

  • Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is 22 percent off at Best Buy

    Best Buy has discounted Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger by $30 as part of a bigger sale on Apple accessories including iPhone cases.

  • The latest Google Arts & Culture exhibit lets you explore the history of electronic music

    Music, Makers and Machines celebrates the history of the genre, highlighting the people, sounds and technologies that helped make electronic music what it is today.

  • The inventor of the cassette tape has died

    Lou Ottens, the former Philips engineer who gave the world its first compact cassette tape, has passed away.

  • Sharon Osbourne Argues with Sheryl Underwood Over Support for Piers Morgan: 'He's My Friend'

    "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No...I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend," she said on The Talk

  • EA opens probe into claims that staff are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards

    EA is looking into allegations within its community that some employees are selling rare FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards for cash.

  • T-Mobile will start automatically enrolling customers in an ad targeting program

    In a recent privacy policy update, the carrier said it would start sharing that information with marketing agencies starting April 26th unless customers opt out.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • ECB signals faster money-printing to combat rise in yields

    The European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but stopped short of adding firepower to its already aggressive pandemic-fighting package. Concerned that a rise in bond yields could derail a recovery across the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said it would use its 1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. "The Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year," the ECB said in a statement after its regular policy meeting.

  • Credit Suisse Freezes $1 Billion of Funds as Scandal Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG froze four more funds that invested in the bank’s $10 billion supply chain finance strategy, adding to the widening scandal surrounding the bank’s exposure to Lex Greensill’s failed empire.The Swiss lender said it decided to temporarily freeze redemptions and suspend the calculation of the net asset value per share of the funds effective March 1, according to an investor update on its website. The funds, with about $1 billion of combined assets, include the Credit Suisse Multi Strategy Bond Fund and a Multi Strategy Alternative Fund.Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of supply chain finance funds last week after doubts emerged about the valuations of some of the assets, kicking off a chain of events that culminated in the collapse of Greensill Capital. The bank is now liquidating the strategy, a group of short-term debt funds for which Greensill had provided the assets and which had been held up as a success story as recently as December. While the money pools are returning most of their cash and equivalents, about two-thirds of investor money remains tied up.Credit Suisse has started an internal probe into the funds’ collapse and temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit tied to the strategy. Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and EMEA, is being replaced on an interim basis by Filippo Rima, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income in the unit, and another manager who ran the funds were also suspended from their roles, the person said.The Swiss lender is also reaching out to external firms to deal with regulators’ queries surrounding the collapse, people familiar with the matter said, asking for anonymity in discussing internal information. Many of the assets in the funds have insurance protection to make them more appealing for investors seeking alternatives to money markets.But the second-biggest of them, the High Income Fund, doesn’t use insurance. It’s also the fund with the least liquidity, with less than 20% of the net assets in cash.The other two more recently suspended funds are the Credit Suisse (Lux) Qatar Enhanced Short Duration Fund and Credit Suisse (Lux) Institutional Target Volatility Fund.Greensill’s stunning fall in a matter of days was set in motion last year when Tokio Marine’s Bond & Credit Co. unit decided not to renew policies covering billions of dollars of loans the supply chain finance firm made. Protection against default on some $4.6 billion in credit lapsed this month after a futile effort by Greensill to get an injunction to keep it going, court documents show.(Updates with value of funds in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.