Solid State (LON:SOLI) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.07

Solid State plc's (LON:SOLI) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.07 per share on 16th of February. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Solid State's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Solid State was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.9%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 33%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Solid State Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.075 total annually to £0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Solid State has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Solid State Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Solid State that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Solid State not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

