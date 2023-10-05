Solid State (LON:SOLI) shareholders have earned a 36% CAGR over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) share price is up a whopping 314% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.9% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.8% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Solid State managed to grow its earnings per share at 17% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Solid State, it has a TSR of 360% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Solid State has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 36% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Solid State by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

