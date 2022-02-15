Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar | Industrial Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)
Increasing Need to Reduce the Risk of Growing Environmental Pollution Coupled with Use of Data Analytics in Waste Management Operations to Boost Market Growth
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solid Waste Management Market vendors in Qatar should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Industrial Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
The Solid Waste Management Market Share in Qatar is expected to increase by USD 235.27 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 4.85% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including AL HAYA ENVIRO, Averda, Dulsco LLC, Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC, Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, New International Technology Co. W.L.L, Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL, Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and Sustainable Waste Management among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Source (industrial and municipal) and Disposal method (landfills, incineration, and recycling)
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The solid waste management market share growth in Qatar by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. This is useless during the manufacturing process at facilities such as factories, mills, industries, and mining areas. Hence, for the efficient management of such solid wastes, agencies such as the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar, provide guidelines to help potential solid waste generators identify if they produce solid waste. Thus, with the recovery in the manufacturing sector, the generation of industrial waste is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The solid waste management market in Qatar is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
AL HAYA ENVIRO- The company offers solid waste management services such as waste oil recycling, hazardous waste recycling, and others.
Dulsco LLC- The company offers solid waste management through its business line Urban services.
Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC- The company offer complete waste management services such as domestic and non-domestic waste removal.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Driver:
Environmental pollution due to illegal waste dumping affects the health of living beings. Some of the short-term effects of environmental pollution include anxiety, asthma, and others. On the other hand, long-term effects include chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. To protect the environment, the government is attempting to reduce trash created by industries, commercial establishments, and families, as well as recycle and reuse waste. The government places a high priority on waste management and treatment to eliminate health risks and preserve a clean environment. Waste management techniques such as incineration and recycling are gaining popularity, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Trend:
Smart waste management software solutions can configure the data generated by sensors integrated into the smart bins to provide data-driven decisions. Some municipal corporations are implementing data analytics in waste management operations. For instance, in April 2021, Istidama, a Qatari company that specializes in waste management integrated solutions. The first of its kind in Qatar, serving three key entities, namely the environment, society, and economics. The company provides SMART waste systems, strategies, and waste recycling solutions that support the circular economy and can help Qatar achieve its National Vision 2030 of environmental protection through waste management that adheres to the highest international standards and best practices. Such factors are expected for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 235.27 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.39
Regional analysis
Qatar
Performing market contribution
Qatar at 100%
Key consumer countries
Qatar
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AL HAYA ENVIRO, Averda, Dulsco LLC, Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC, Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, New International Technology Co. W.L.L, Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL, Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and Sustainable Waste Management
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Source
Market segments
Comparison by Source
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Source
Market Segmentation by Disposal method
Market segments
Comparison by Disposal method
Landfills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Incineration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Disposal method
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AL HAYA ENVIRO
Averda
Dulsco LLC
Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC
Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L.
Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C
New International Technology Co. W.L.L
Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL
Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd.
Sustainable Waste Management
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
