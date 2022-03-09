U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

"Solidarity…The Only Way Forward - Nurses and LTC Pharmacies"

·3 min read

New Integra X Files® Episode Released

ANACORTES, Wash., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra®, RedSail Technologies® leading long-term care and institutional brand, announces the release of a new podcast episode of its Integra X Files. "Solidarity…The Only Way Forward – Nurses and LTC Pharmacies" highlights the power of nurses, delves into the challenges amplified by the pandemic, reveals noteworthy silver linings, and much more.

(PRNewsfoto/RedSail Technologies, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/RedSail Technologies, LLC)

Co-hosts Frances Nahas, Chief Strategy Officer for RedSail Technologies, and Jim McDonald, Vice President of Sales for RedSail Technologies, converse with special guest Ernest Grant, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Association (ANA), in a lively and insightful discussion. With more than 45 years of nursing experience and responsibility for leading a national powerhouse that advocates on behalf of 4.3 million registered nurses, Grant is more than qualified to expand on the ANA's mission to "lead the profession to shape the future of nursing and health care" and to expound on how team-based care is essential for creating an effective system of healthcare delivery that improves patient outcomes.

The pandemic emphasized many things, but top of mind is the need for more coordinated long-term care, the ability to better support patients through acute illnesses, and the importance of healthcare professionals' overall well-being.

Every day, for the next 30 years in the U.S., 10,000 people turn 65. Grant says, "Obviously that means long-term care is going to grow, and we definitely need to be prepared to take care of the vulnerable population to ensure their health and safety is a priority." And with an on-going nursing shortage, the healthcare industry can't afford to keep doing things the way they've always been done. Grant adds, "The ANA is finding that particularly with the 'Great Resignation,' it's not necessarily that nurses are leaving the profession; they're leaving their jobs." Why? There are simply more job opportunities beyond the bedside, and not enough is being done to retain hospital and long-term care staff.

Many nurses refer to their jobs as a calling, but it's also a taxing profession that deserves admiration (and more pay). Grant continued, "The public now understands a lot more of the role that nurses play and have more respect for that." As evidence, in January 2022 and for the 20th consecutive year, nurses were acknowledged in Gallup's annual Ethical Professions Poll as "America's Most Trusted Profession."

Trust goes a long way with patients, but it's communication and collaboration that will allow nurses to practice at the top of their education. Nahas says, "RedSail recognizes the critical role nurses play in the continuum of care, champions their interests, and wholeheartedly believes that by working together healthcare as a whole can be stronger."

To learn more about the Integra X Files and to listen to the latest podcast episode, visit integraxfiles.com.

About RedSail Technologies
RedSail Technologies, LLC, features brands – PioneerRx®, Integra®, PowerLine®, and QS/1® – that offer cutting-edge and comprehensive healthcare software solutions. With the largest independent pharmacy network in the country and the most installed pharmacy management system, RedSail Technologies® is making patient care a competitive and profitable advantage once again. Its passion and advocacy for the independent and institutional pharmacy software markets span over 40 years. With targeted customer service and high-performing products, RedSail Technologies is helping its customers reimagine what's possible and plausible for their businesses and the diverse communities they serve.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solidaritythe-only-way-forward--nurses-and-ltc-pharmacies-301499235.html

SOURCE RedSail Technologies, LLC

