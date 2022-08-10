U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Solidatus Aligns Executive Team to Meet Rapid Growth in Demand for Managing Complex Data

4 min read

Appointments of CEO and Global Head of Sales establish North American HQ to satisfy 2x sales growth in past 12 months

LONDON and HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidatus, a leading data management technology firm, has appointed Co-Founder Philip Dutton as CEO. The move positions the firm to better meet the escalating demand from major global businesses for smarter, more innovative ways to unlock the full potential of their enterprise data. As part of a broad-based re-organization, Solidatus has established its US headquarters in Houston, Texas, where Dutton is now based. They are pleased to have hired Sheldon Feinland to run global sales out of New York. Fellow Co-Founder Philip Miller is in a new role, that of Chief Innovation Officer.

Solidatus, a leading data management technology firm, has appointed Co-Founder Philip Dutton as CEO.

Launched in London in 2017, the firm's initial focus was on helping make data easier to work with for businesses in the UK/EMEA, where they became entrenched in four of the top 10 Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs). Solidatus' growing global footprint, spearheaded by significant demand from US-headquartered enterprises, drove the need to establish a stronger North American presence. Headquartered in Texas with leadership in New York and North Carolina, Solidatus is well positioned to continue expanding its service and on-the-ground support to mid-to-large data-rich and highly regulated businesses. Now employing more than 110 people and growing, Solidatus expects to triple its US presence in the next year.

"It is an honor to have been appointed to lead Solidatus at this exciting time. Solidatus serves visionary organizations that desire streamlined access and clarity of their data to build smarter and more profitable businesses. That's everyone from Fortune 500 companies that have an unmanageably complex data landscape to start-ups and scale-ups that want to optimize their data practices from the get-go. There is no greater concentration of these organizations than in the US," said Dutton.

"With hard work, we see 300% year-on-year growth in North America to be well within our grasp," said Sheldon Feinland, Vice President, Global Sales. "We're focused on creating unique solutions that untangle the messy world of data. This way data becomes easier to work with and we can maximize the potential of the organizations that house it."

With an eye to the future, and staying ahead of the curve, Philip Miller will be focused on enhancing the Solidatus offering to make clients' data even easier to understand and more valuable. "I look forward to rapidly innovating the product roadmap and helping to advance the ingenuity that has always been the power plant behind Solidatus' growth. We are at a point in the company's progress and diversification across industries when new ideas are at an all-time premium. Now is absolutely the best time to take on this important new role," said Miller.

In 2021, the company raised $19.2m in a Series A funding round led by Albion VC with participation from strategic investors Citi and HSBC. The funds are helping to fast-track the firm's global expansion in the US as well as continuing to deliver best-in-class data management capabilities to more industry verticals. With the successful launch of the US HQ and addition of new customers in financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, manufacturing and government, the company is on target to enjoy another record-breaking year. It has also won six industry awards this year, including "Best Sell-Side Data Management Solution" from Waters Technology.

About Solidatus 
Solidatus is an innovative data management solution that empowers organizations to connect and visualize their data relationships, simplifying how they identify, access and understand them. With a sustainable data foundation in place, data-rich enterprises can meet regulatory requirements, drive digital transformation, capture business insights and make better, less risky and more informed data-driven decisions. Solidatus' powerful metadata management technology is seen as a critical development in data management software – one that matches the complex needs of modern business. Launched in 2017, Solidatus is the chosen data management tool for both the regulators and the regulated. Its clients and investors include top-tier global financial services brands such as Citi and HSBC, healthcare and retail organizations as well as government institutions. Solidatus has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit www.solidatus.com.

