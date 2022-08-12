U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,225.25
    +15.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +112.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,365.50
    +54.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.30
    +9.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.06
    -1.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    +0.41 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7650
    +0.7660 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,695.85
    -905.57 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.67
    -12.08 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.49
    +21.58 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Soligenix Announces Recent Accomplishments And Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNGX

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today its recent accomplishments and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Soligenix, Inc.
Soligenix, Inc.

"We have accomplished a number of important milestones thus far in 2022, with more significant milestones anticipated before year-end," stated Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix. "Under our Specialized Biotherapeutics business segment, the results of our successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) were published in the prestigious JAMA Dermatology. We received agreement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on an initial pediatric study plan for HyBryte™ which stipulates our intention to request a full waiver of pediatric studies upon submission of the HyBryte™ new drug application (NDA) in the fourth quarter of this year. Additionally, we are expanding into new disease indications with synthetic hypericin (SGX302) having received FDA investigational new drug (IND) clearance for a Phase 2a clinical trial in mild-to-moderate psoriasis, also expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment, supported by funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continues to achieve key objectives that have the potential to play an important role in the Biden-Harris Administration's initiatives for pandemic preparedness. Recently, we demonstrated 100% protection of non-human primates against both lethal Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus challenge using a bivalent, thermostabilized vaccine formulated in a single vial. This same heat stable subunit vaccine platform technology has been applied to the development of our COVID-19 vaccine, CiVax™, which has demonstrated rapid and broadly functional vaccine and booster responses, including against delta and omicron variants. We also entered into a strategic partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to supply our novel ricin antigen in support of their early stage ricin therapeutic development program."

Dr. Schaber continued, "With approximately $20.2 million in cash, not including our non-dilutive government funding, we anticipate having the capital required to achieve our near-term milestones, including NDA filing and initiation of the Phase 2a psoriasis study, while we continue to evaluate various strategic options, including but not limited to, partnership and merger and acquisition opportunities."

Soligenix Recent Accomplishments

  • On July 27, 2022, the Company announced it had received agreement from the FDA on an initial pediatric study plan for HyBryte™ for the treatment of CTCL. To view this press release, please click here.

  • On July 25, 2022, the Company announced it had signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals, for development of a novel therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. To view this press release, please click here.

  • On July 20, 2022, the Company announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH study evaluating HyBryte™ for the treatment of CTCL has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology. To view this press release, please click here.

  • On June 28, 2022, the Company announced that the FDA had cleared the IND application for its Phase 2a clinical trial titled, "Phase 2 Study Evaluating SGX302 in the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis." To view this press release, please click here.

  • On June 23, 2022, the Company announced it had achieved 100% protection of non-human primates against lethal Marburg marburgvirus challenge using a bivalent, thermostabilized vaccine formulated in a single vial, reconstituted only with sterile water immediately prior to use. To view this press release, please click here.

  • On June 1, 2022, the Company announced a publication describing key binding characteristics of its Innate Defense Regulator, dusquetide, to the p62 protein. To view this press release, please click here.

  • On May 23, 2022, the Company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office had issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application titled "Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Trivalent Filovirus Vaccines." To view this press release, please click here.

Financial Results – Year Ended June 30, 2022

Soligenix's revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $0.4 million as compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenues primarily included licensing revenue from the Company's strategic partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals and payments on government contracts and grants. The Company has received government funding to support the development of: RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate; SGX943, for treatment of emerging and/or antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases; ThermoVax®, its thermostabilization platform technology; and CiVax™, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19.

Soligenix's basic net loss was $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.9 million, or ($0.05) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to an increase in legal and consulting services associated with the arbitration against Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries as well as an increase in research and development expenses associated with preparation of the upcoming HyBryte™ NDA filing.

Research and development expenses were $2.0 million as compared to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in research and development spending for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to the increased expenses associated with preparation of the upcoming HyBryte™ NDA filing.

General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in legal and consulting services associated with the arbitration against Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $20.2 million.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the U.S. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, our therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease, and our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect Soligenix, Inc.'s current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including but not limited to, potential market sizes, patient populations and clinical trial enrollment. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "expects," "goal," "may," "suggest," "will," "potential," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements, such as experienced with the COVID-19 outbreak. Soligenix cannot assure you that it will be able to successfully develop, achieve regulatory approval for or commercialize products based on its technologies, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty inherent in developing therapeutics and vaccines against bioterror threats, conducting preclinical and clinical trials of therapeutics and vaccines, obtaining regulatory approvals and manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines, that product development and commercialization efforts will not be reduced or discontinued due to difficulties or delays in clinical trials or due to lack of progress or positive results from research and development efforts, that it will be able to successfully obtain any further funding to support product development and commercialization efforts, including grants and awards, maintain its existing grants which are subject to performance requirements, enter into any biodefense procurement contracts with the U.S. Government or other countries, that it will be able to compete with larger and better financed competitors in the biotechnology industry, that changes in health care practice, third party reimbursement limitations and Federal and/or state health care reform initiatives will not negatively affect its business, or that the U.S. Congress may not pass any legislation that would provide additional funding for the Project BioShield program. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the timing or success of any of its clinical/preclinical trials. Despite the statistically significant result achieved in the HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, there can be no assurance that a marketing authorization from the FDA or EMA will be successful. Notwithstanding the result in the HyBryte™ (SGX301) Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of SGX302 for the treatment of psoriasis, there can be no assurance as to the timing or success of the clinical trials of SGX302 for the treatment of psoriasis. Further, there can be no assurance that RiVax® will qualify for a biodefense Priority Review Voucher (PRV) or that the prior sales of PRVs will be indicative of any potential sales price for a PRV for RiVax®. Also, no assurance can be provided that the Company will receive or continue to receive non-dilutive government funding from grants and contracts that have been or may be awarded or for which the Company will apply in the future. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Soligenix's reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Unless required by law, Soligenix assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soligenix-announces-recent-accomplishments-and-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301604554.html

SOURCE Soligenix, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • GSK attacks ‘meritless claims’ over heartburn drug Zantac

    The pharma giant hit back at allegations that the use of Zantac, known chemically as ranitidine, increases the risk of cancer.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Is Trending Stock VALE S.A. (VALE) a Buy Now?

    VALE S.A. (VALE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Merck (NYSE: MRK) is best known for the top-selling cancer drug in the world, Keytruda, which has produced a staggering $10.1 billion in sales through the first half of this year. Keytruda comprised only 33% of the drugmaker's $30.5 billion in total first-half sales. Merck has a pipeline of more than 100 projects under clinical development, which should give it enough firepower to grow revenue and profits with new product launches.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price surged 10% on Aug. 10 after the video game engine developer posted its second-quarter report. Another 64% came from its Operate Solutions business, which provides additional multiplayer, monetization, and advertising features for developers.

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Should Heed This Consumer Giant's Warning

    Consumer staples bellwether Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has been performing well despite the impact of heightened inflation. In Procter & Gamble's fiscal fourth quarter, it posted organic sales growth of 7%. Essentially, P&G's costs are going up, so it is charging more for its products, which is par for the course in the consumer staples space during periods like this.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Delisting Fears Ramp Up

    Here are August's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Several state-owned Chinese firms will delist from the NYSE, hitting U.S.-listed China stocks.

  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

    As you might know, Amyris, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMRS ) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so...