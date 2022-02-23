U.S. markets closed

Sollensys Announces Sales Strategy to Combat Uptick in Impending Ransomware Threats

·4 min read
In this article:
  • SOLS

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), one of the first major cyber security company specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, announced today it's commitment to partner with the reseller and managed service provider industry. We anticipate that this commitment will accelerate the rollout of immutable protection for businesses and organizations' critical data during the escalating threat of cyberattacks from state sponsored criminals. Sollensys expects to announce pivotal relationships over the next 30 days.

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their businesses can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their data. Unlike traditional file storage, Sollensys reimagined blockchain technology to secure data by encrypting, shredding and scattering files to a near quantum state across thousands of nodes, therefore making it virtually impossible to hack.

What is blockchain? See the video here:

https://vimeo.com/674672136/517a1d1adb

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center-which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments, and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed, and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sollensys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
Sollensys Corp
866.438.7657
www.sollensys.com
info@sollensys.com
https://business.facebook.com/Sollensys/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690138/Sollensys-Announces-Sales-Strategy-to-Combat-Uptick-in-Impending-Ransomware-Threats

