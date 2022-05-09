Solmax and NanoXplore formalize their relationship after five years of collaboration and innovation through a blanket purchase order

NanoXplore Inc.

MONTREAL, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) and Solmax Group Inc. (“Solmax”) announce that they entered into a blanket purchase order, result of several years of collaborative work.



The five-year collaboration between the two companies has resulted in a product that is the first of its kind in the environmental infrastructure market. “This cooperation underscores our commitment to delivering growth through forward-looking innovation and collaboration,” says Solmax CEO, Jean-Louis Vangeluwe. “Our five-year development collaboration with NanoXplore will allow us to launch a next-generation product based on graphene technology that solves some of our customers’ sustainability challenges while also boosting performance.”

“Our business relationship with Solmax marks a historical shift in the industrial scale commercialization of sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to carbon black. This agreement underscores the value and viability of graphene in high volume, highly regulated industries,” says Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore.

This initiative demonstrates Solmax’s continued commitment to sustainability. According to Research and Market "Global Geosynthetics Market Report 2021-2026" report, global Geosynthetic market is estimated at US$ 10 billions market in 2021 and expected to reach to more than US$ 13 billions by 2026. According to AMI Consulting’s Thermoplastic Masterbatches, The Global Market 2019 Report, total consumption of carbon black in black masterbatches used in Agricultural applications is around 75,000 tons per year which is replaceable by GrapheneBlack™.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

Solmax is a geosynthetics pioneer, innovator, and leader. With almost five decades’ experience, our GSE and TenCate Geosynthetics acquisitions make us one of the world’s largest geosynthetics manufacturer. With plants in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our geosynthetics are used in critical applications by significant customers in mining, energy, waste management, construction, agriculture and irrigation, civil engineering, environmental containment, infrastructure, and transport. Our products safeguard the earth from waste and contaminants, and protect investments, helping preserve the integrity and longevity of vital infrastructure in the toughest environments. Our vision is to advance the geosynthetics industry and create products that are accessible everywhere.

Solmax - geosynthetics that support human progress. Visit us at www.solmax.com .



