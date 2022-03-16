U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,333.43
    +70.98 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,942.42
    +398.08 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,309.72
    +361.10 (+2.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.13
    +40.16 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.54
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.30
    -16.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.39 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1720
    +0.0120 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    +0.0063 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4850
    +0.1850 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,752.62
    +1,659.11 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.75
    +32.19 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.12
    +122.42 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Solo AVT wants to build fully driverless heavy truck platforms

Rebecca Bellan
·6 min read

California-based Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies wants to build electric, purpose-built heavy-duty truck platforms for autonomous freight.

These platforms would be compatible with any autonomous driving software, so autonomous vehicle companies could simply layer on their self-driving software and sensor suite and be off. The startup, founded by Waymo, Tesla and BMW alums, aims to address the inefficiencies behind retrofitting existing human-centric trucks for autonomous driving.

"For about five years, I spent time doing sensor integration analysis on Class 8 trucks for Waymo and worked very closely with Paccar and Daimler, and it became very apparent that you have this really high-tech sensor suite and AI from the AV industry, and then you've got this ancient diesel human-driven truck that really hasn't truly changed in close to 100 years," Graham Doorley, founder and CEO of Solo AVT, told TechCrunch. "When you look at the problems of integrating autonomy on them, it's just a plethora of issues."

Issues like the inability to put sensors in optimal locations, inefficient power trains and compromised aerodynamics, Doorley said, noting the need for a hardware and software solution that can both handle advanced autonomous technology and help it commercialize at scale.

With its recent $7 million seed funding round led by Trucks VC with participation from Maniv Mobility and Wireframe Ventures, Solo AVT is gearing up to finalize the design and build of its first test vehicle, a battery-electric Class 8 truck, and begin testing this summer, the company said. Solo AVT will then use the knowledge from its "test mule" to inform the design and engineering of its alpha truck, the SD1 Heavy. This truck will feature stabilized and optimized placement of sensors that the company said can't be done with legacy trucks.

The fresh injection of capital will also help Solo AVT grow its team, specifically with engineers, from eight now to about 18 by the end of next month.

Solo AVT's trucking platform will not be human-drivable and therefore will have no human controls, like a driver's seat or steering wheel. They will, however, be built with a teleoperations-based system on top of the AV stack so that humans can still be involved in maneuvering around hubs or to take over if needed, Doorley said, noting that the company is expecting to have alpha vehicles on the road by 2024.

Swedish freight technology company Einride is also building an autonomous electric solution to the trucking industry. The company just hired its first "pod operator," a trained and licensed truck driver to remotely monitor operations of Einride's autonomous pods, and last year began testing some of its tech and electric trucks in the U.S.

Autonomous trucking companies like Waymo Via, Aurora, TuSimple and Kodiak Robotics all have partnerships with traditional OEMs that often began with retrofitting trucks for testing, but have evolved into creating purpose-built trucks together. Waymo Via, for example, is developing a unique version of Daimler Truck's Freightliner Cascadia "from the ground up" specifically for the Waymo Driver. TuSimple is working with Navistar to build purpose-built autonomous trucks, and Aurora is working with Volvo VNL.

While not technically retrofitted vehicles, these trucks will still be built with the look and feel of a Class 8 truck -- they'll run off a diesel engine and they'll have manual controls. That last has been something of a requirement for certain companies to enable testing, particularly in states like California, where companies usually begin with drivered testing permits and can graduate to driverless.

"We envision there will be certain operations that still require manual driving, for example, when a truck is in a loading yard," Cheng Lu, former president and CEO and current adviser to the CEO at TuSimple, told TechCrunch. "It'll be diesel engines given EV or hydrogen for long-haul trucking still have certain limitations, but of course, we are hopeful of alternative powertrains and look forward to adopting them."

Legacy OEMs bring a lot to the table, including being able to provide warranties, after-market support and spare parts, said Lu, noting that being able to remotely control an autonomous truck wouldn't change how TuSimple thinks about it.

Waymo said that in the near term, the company thinks it's important to have a cab with traditional controls so that human drivers can move the vehicle if needed, like for maintenance or during testing.

"Long term, though, there could definitely be interesting design changes we'd explore," a Waymo spokesperson told TechCrunch. "We do expect to see changes depending on how our technology (and technology more broadly) evolves, as well as how the use cases of autonomous trucks evolve, since these both play a very important part in how we design our vehicles."

Fully autonomous trucks need to be built with redundant systems that can take over if a control fails. The autonomy system will also need to be plugged into sensory inputs and actuation controls. It's a complex task, one that AV companies like Aurora have turned to legacy OEMs for in part because they trust OEMs to manufacture trucks that are safe and can be scaled, but also potentially because there hasn't been much else on the market.

"Even though Waymo, TuSimple, etc. are working with OEMs, the trucks they’re putting the autonomous equipment on are not designed or optimized for autonomy and, therefore, even though it’s possible to install autonomous equipment, it’s fundamentally compromised from a sensor integration and position perspective," said Doorley. "In addition, the old diesel truck platforms are not fully redundant, which is required for autonomy and makes it extremely hard to robustly install an autonomous system. Our platform is designed from the onset for autonomy and is therefore fully redundant. Lastly, integrating autonomy onto human-driven diesel trucks is expensive and not scalable."

Aside from testing its mule this year, Solo AVT is planning on following up its seed fund with a Series A raise in the coming weeks. Doorley wouldn't say how much the company is hoping to raise, but he did say the number would be significant and that Solo is shopping for strategic investors that can help move the business forward – like shippers, carriers, manufacturers, AV companies and suppliers. And no wonder.

Although there is a strong software element involved in Solo's business, at the end of the day, it is also an electric vehicle company. And as we've seen from the likes of Rivian, Lucid Motors and Lordstown Motors, sticking to production goals is tough in this economy, even if you've got all the venture capital money you could possibly spend, and so far, Solo doesn't have much cash to burn.

To this, Doorley responded that passenger vehicles and pickup trucks already require far more parts, tooling and volume than a Class 8 truck would. Add on the fact that there's no interior to design for Solo's vehicles, nor is there a complex body shape to stamp.

"We're sort of banking that there's lower capacity and lower volume requirements for these," said Doorley. "We're also a couple of years away, so hopefully the supply chain issues of today will be somewhat more resolved."

Recommended Stories

  • Evergreen Carbon Credits: Carbon Credits and Cryptocurrencies with NFT's

    The criticism of cryptocurrencies' energy consumption and its related carbon footprint is a major challenge for all players in the crypto space and is being addressed at both a corporate and regulatory level by mandates such as the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which came into force in January 2022. Bitcoin and other digital currencies are generated and verified by decentralized global networks of computers solving math problems of increasing complexity. Cryp

  • South China Morning Post's first NFT collection sells out in two hours despite global market slump

    The South China Morning Post's first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), featuring its news archives from Hong Kong's pivotal year of 1997, sold out in two hours on Monday, as the newspaper works towards building an "ecosystem of historical NFTs". The collection, named "1997 Premium Series", includes 1,300 "mystery boxes", each containing five randomly selected NFTs produced by the Post. The NFTs feature the newspaper's coverage of 1997's momentous events, including the handover ceremony o

  • Gaming regulators put conditions on Everett casino development

    The Gaming Commission ruled the mixed-use development Wynn Resorts plans to build across the street from Encore Boston Harbor will not fall under its jurisdiction or oversight, but only after imposing seven conditions.

  • NFTs dominate Austin's SXSW

    South by Southwest is in full effect, and there's no shortage of NFT talk.State of play: Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are buzzy, and if you're anywhere near downtown this week, you've probably stumbled across a poster, popped into a brand activation on tokens or overheard a festival-goer chatting about them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: NFTs are unique digital assets — often works of art, gam

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Pentagon to request fewer Lockheed F-35 warplanes in next budget - report

    "The Department (of Defense) cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President's Budget is released," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Reuters reported last month that U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year, compared with $778 billion in 2022. The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...