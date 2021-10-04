U.S. markets closed

Solo Brands, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

(PRNewsfoto/Solo Brands)
(PRNewsfoto/Solo Brands)

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands is a DTC platform that offers innovative products directly to consumers primarily online through four lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak, and Isle paddleboards.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's plans for its proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding when we can complete the offering and other factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solo-brands-inc-files-registration-statement-for-initial-public-offering-301392309.html

SOURCE Solo Brands

