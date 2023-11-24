Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock Rockets 44% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 44% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 28% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Solo Brands' P/S ratio of 0.6x, since the median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio for the Leisure industry in the United States is also close to 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Solo Brands' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With its revenue growth in positive territory compared to the declining revenue of most other companies, Solo Brands has been doing quite well of late. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think the company's revenue will be less resilient moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Solo Brands' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Solo Brands' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 6.0% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 295% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 11% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.5% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Solo Brands is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Solo Brands' P/S?

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Solo Brands' P/S is back within range of the industry median. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Solo Brands' P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

