SoLo Funds appoints COO to continue promoting financial autonomy for all

·2 min read

Seth Metcalf joins the company as COO from a high-growth insurtech leader

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLo Funds, Inc. ("Solo"), an innovative consumer finance marketplace, today announced that Seth Metcalf has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Seth brings to the executive team over 20 years of experience in financial services and managing state and federal regulatory issues. At SoLo, following his experience as an advisor to the company since 2017, Seth will oversee the platform's Legal, Regulatory, Compliance, Human Resources and Finance functions.

Prior to joining SoLo, Seth served as General Counsel & Chief Financial Officer for Bold Penguin, a high-growth commercial insurance technology company acquired by American Family Insurance in 2021. Seth also served as Deputy State Treasurer of Ohio, where he crafted multiple voluntary financial programs for the nation's seventh-largest state.

"I've watched SoLo grow as an advisor since its early days in 2017, and I'm thrilled to join as COO to contribute my experience to SoLo's success," said SoLo Funds COO, Seth Metcalf. "My excitement for SoLo has grown over the years as I've witnessed the company's passionate delivery on its mission of financial autonomy for all."

Where access to money is a primary concern for many Americans, SoLo is a first-of-its-kind on-demand marketplace that allows users to access and supply funds for immediate needs based on their own terms and 100% voluntary fee structure.

"We are extremely excited to have Seth join SoLo's leadership team," said Rodney Williams, co-founder of SoLo Funds. "Seth was instrumental to the company as an advisor and we look forward to his experience and knowledge continuing to make an impact on SoLo in the upcoming years."

Since launching in 2018, SoLo has added leaders from Wise, FICO and numerous leading financial organizations to assist their journey. In February, SoLo announced its Series A led by Acme VC and notable angel investors such as Zac Bookman from Open Gov and Arlan Hamilton.

About SoLo Funds
SoLo is an innovative community where its members supply and have flexible access to capital. Driven to provide access for all, SoLo provides an alternative to access capital that is simple, empowering and community driven. Today they are focused on evolving its impact across its members but grounded in the same hope and mission: to build a community that enables financial autonomy for all. To learn more about SoLo Funds, visit www.solofunds.com

Contact: etomas@hstrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solo-funds-appoints-coo-to-continue-promoting-financial-autonomy-for-all-301395630.html

SOURCE SoLo Funds

