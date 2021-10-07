U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.49
    +64.94 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,964.08
    +547.09 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,748.12
    +246.21 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.67
    +37.71 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.47
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    +0.0320 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4710
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,294.15
    +55.77 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.48
    +0.72 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.66
    +90.79 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Solo.io reaches $1B valuation with $135M Series C investment

Ron Miller
·4 min read

When you think about service meshes, a somewhat esoteric cloud native tool designed to stitch different microservices together, you might not think it's the most lucrative side of the Kubernetes led cloud native market, but you would be wrong. Today, Solo.io, a Cambridge, Massachusetts service mesh startup, announced a $135 million Series C at a fat $1 billion valuation.

Altimeter Capital led today's round with participation from existing investors Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. By the way, that valuation is a 10x increase over their previous valuation at the time of their $23 million Series B round in October 2020 and brings the total raised to $171.5 million.

While founder and CEO Idit Levine says the company she started in 2017 anticipated the rise of the service mesh market in general, she doesn't see her company strictly focusing on that particular technology.

"We predicted everything that will happen in the market and honestly service mesh is catching on like crazy. But I will say that saying Solo is [strictly] a service mesh company, to me it's like saying that Amazon only sells books. That's where we started, and we'll do whatever we need to do and go with the market," she said.

The company made some early bets on the open source Envoy proxy and Istio service mesh, Both projects have grown to be leaders in this space, and the company has been a major contributor to both from the very beginning, which puts it in a good position to build commercial products on top of these projects.

Just recently, Solo released an updated version of Gloo Mesh technology. The startup was able to combine an API gateway and service mesh into a single control plane, vastly simplifying the management of these technologies.

As they grow, as you would expect, the team is growing too with around 70 employees. She said her strategy has been to hire young people and teach them the business and it's been working well.

In terms of diversity, she says that as a woman with a highly technical background, she has sometimes been frustrated by tokenism. "I never asked for anybody to give me this discount because I'm a woman. Actually, sometimes it has been irritating. Oh, we want to give you a talk because you're a woman. It pissed me off. You need me to give a talk because I am damn good," she said.

As she builds her company, she is making the effort to find more diverse candidates. Her current group of engineers is 30% women, which is high by tech company standards, and she continually looks for historically underrepresented groups as she hires.

"We have a lot of diversity in the company. [...] I think that it's contributing to [our success]. We are reaching out to women in tech and people of color in tech, so we are definitely trying. We are going to meetups [and other places] and looking out for [diverse] people. And so we are trying and it's definitely what we want to achieve," she said.

While Levine didn't want to share specific revenue numbers, she said that the company's goal for FY2021, which runs February to February, was to triple their ARR from the previous year, and they were able to do that by the end of Q2 of the fiscal year, putting them on track for some explosive growth. And she says, part of the reason for that is that companies are signing up for Solo's products for multiple years. In fact, 35% of their contracts are for 2-3 years, accounting for over 100 contracts so far.

That could explain why investors were willing to pour so much money into this company and value it so highly. Levine says that she wasn't looking for funding, but customer demand has been growing so quickly, and the funds will enable them to accelerate and keep the growth they've been experiencing going.

"Basically there wasn't any reason to take the money. I think that the reason I took this on is because we want to take over [the entire] market, and we need to grow. There's so many demands and we need to scale dramatically, and that's the main reason that we took this round," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Psychiatric drug startup launches with $500M, Amgen partnership

    For the last two years, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. has been operating in stealth mode, quietly amassing a treasure trove of venture capital. Now that it's well past the point of scientific validation, Neumora is ready to make its public debut.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: Palihapitiya on SPACs, inside Rivian's IPO, BaaS pros talk shop

    Each of them has cracked the code that grants access to capital and influential social networks, but I also wanted to learn about how they approached leadership and management, hear some of their strategies for building confidence and find out whether generic best practices for startup success applied to their lived experiences. Startups have lots of options when it comes to fundraising, with “ample capital, a focus on distributed investing [and] more first-check investors than ever before,” Natasha Mascarenhas writes. At TechCrunch Disrupt, Harlem Capital’s Henri Pierre-Jacques and BBG Ventures’ Nisha Dua explained how founders should allocate recently raised dollars in today’s environment.

  • Vlad Novakovski and Nicole Quinn to elucidate Series A fundraising

    Vlad Novakovski co-founded Lunchclub in 2017 as a way to improve professional networking. Nicole Quinn from Lightspeed Ventures lead the raise. TechCrunch Live also features the TCL Pitch-Off, which gives folks in the audience the chance to raise their hand and pitch their startup to our guests, who will give their live feedback.

  • High Alpha opens third venture studio: co-founder calls venture market ‘hot and crazy’

    Venture studio High Alpha launched its third studio Wednesday, continuing to create, launch and scale enterprise cloud companies. The Indianapolis firm typically begins a new studio every three years, and is a model of entrepreneurship that combines startup creation with venture funding. Co-founder and managing partner Scott Dorsey told TechCrunch this is coming at a busy time for venture capital.

  • VIT's acquisition further 'validation' of Pittsburgh's growing entrepreneurial community, former investors say

    VIT's co-founders Andy Chan and Connor Young, and its two other full-time workers, plan to stay in Pittsburgh following the acquisition as SWORD looks to build out its portfolio across North America and eventually become a public company.

  • Google CEO announces $1 billion investment in African internet access

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces that the tech giant will invest $1 billion over the next five years to allow for faster and more affordable internet access and support entrepreneurship in Africa. Internet reliability is a problem in Africa where less than a third of the continent's 1.3 billion people are connected to broadband, according to the World Bank. But the continent, where nearly half the population is under 18, is a promising market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Freelancers keep forgetting this insurance — don't make the same mistake

    When you're in charge, you have to make sure you're not forgetting anything.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now As 'Shang-Chi' Reaches Another Milestone?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Opendoor raises billions to buy thousands of homes

    “There’s a land grab going on, not just among iBuyers, but between anyone wanting to buy a house," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist.

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • Stifel Goes Big in Texas, Lands $900 Million UBS Team

    It's the second largest hire Stifel has made in the state so far this year, having previously picked up a Merrill team with more than $1 billion.

  • Digital Turbine Nears Buy Point

    Digital Turbine is showing signs of accumulation as it sits just below a 76.70 entry. The company's technology basically makes it easier for businesses to generate revenue through mobile content.

  • Nucor Is Ready to Rally Again

    In his No-Huddle Offense segment of Mad Money Wednesday night, Jim Cramer opined on steelmaker Nucor Corp , saying he takes the Goldman Sachs downgrade of the stock Wednesday personally. According to Goldman's analyst, the good news is already baked into the share price. There's still a lot that could go right for Nucor.

  • Citi hires Goldman banker to share leadership of global infrastructure - memo

    Citigroup has hired Luisa Leyenaar-Huntingford from Goldman Sachs to co-head its global infrastructure franchise as it seeks to win more business from cash-rich investment firms focusing on infrastructure deals. The pair will work closely with industry teams covering healthcare, industrials, natural resources and clean energy transition (NRCET), technology and communications, given the wide scope of infrastructure investments. Leyenaar-Huntingford, who helped establish Goldman's infrastructure franchise in her time at the Wall Street bank, will team up with Citi's Iberia co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) Jorge Ramos, who will continue to be a senior member of the global infrastructure franchise.

  • Fuel Prices Soar Across Asia as Global Energy Crunch Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are paying top dollar for a variety of fuels that can be fed into steam boilers or power turbines as they seek alternatives to increasingly pricey natural gas.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThe electrici

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.