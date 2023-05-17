Solo Stove is offering one of our favorite fire pits for up to 49% off—shop the deal today

Add some outdoor fun to your backyard and more with this Solo Stove fire pit deal.

We may be in the middle of spring, but summer is just around the corner and everyone's got their mind on outdoor fun. If you want to make the summer nights as good as the days, a portable fire pit can turn any spot into a party. Thankfully, Solo Stove is offering one of its top-rated devices for up to 49% off just in time for the summer.

Up to 49% off at Solo Stove

Ahead of summer (and Memorial Day 2023) Solo Stove is offering up to 49% off its Bonfire 2.0 fire pit and Bonfire bundles through Sunday, June 4. That means you can get the acclaimed device on its own, with a stand and cover or with all that and travel accessories at prices easier on your budget. There are plenty of other fire pits that vary in size also on sale and if you purchase any of those, you'll also get the compact Mesa tabletop fire pit totally free—that's a $120 value knocked off your bill.

If you're new to Solo Stove, we can wholeheartedly recommend the brand's Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, down from $399.99 to just $259.99 right now—a hot $140 markdown. The original model of the Bonfire wowed us with how quickly it could get a fire going while also being smokeless, lightweight and easy to transport. The current 2.0 line retains the sleek metal design of previous models, along with the well-designed air holes that work to burn away smoke. Thanks to this design, the Bonfire 2.0 makes for one of the best smokeless burns while also having a removable ash pan for easier cleanup. For even more bells and whistles, you can save $220 on the Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0, which includes the fire pit, a fitted lid, a carry case and a convenient stainless steel stand.

Take advantage of Solo Stove deals on fire pits and more ahead of summer and Memorial Day 2023.

For something even more portable, the Solo Stove Mesa is worth a look. This cult-favorite tabletop fire pit can electrify your next outdoor gathering, and you can get it totally free with every purchase of a fire pit or on its own for $40 off at $79.99. When we tested it, we praised the Mesa's adorably small design of about seven inches tall and five inches wide (with a stand included!) that can fit comfortably into a backpack. It's also nice to be able to use wood pellets that ignite quickly, burn clean and don't radiate too much heat, despite being hot to the touch. The Mesa is a cute outdoor accessory that can make any patio table stand out.

If you want to treat yourself to some outdoor fun this year or impress your friends this Memorial Day weekend, we suggest checking out this exclusive Solo Stove deal. Shop the brand's collection of top-rated fire pits and more today to scoop smoldering savings just in time for summer 2023.

