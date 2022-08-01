Solo Stove's Fire Pit 2.0 fixes the original's biggest flaw

Solo Stove's fire pits have been a staple of Engadget buyers guides for a while now. They burn wood with incredible efficiency and minimal smoke. Plus, they're nearly indestructible and come with a lifetime warranty. I personally purchased a Bonfire model last year and couldn't be happier. My one complaint (other than price) is that it's a giant pain to clean. After a couple of fires you have to pick the whole thing up and turn it upside down into a garbage bag to get the ash out. And I'm sure it's far worse for anyone that went with Solo Stove's largest model — the 40-pound Yukon.

The Fire Pit 2.0 lineup solves this massive headache by introducing a removable base plate and ash pan. After the pit has cooled down you just reach in, lift up the base plate then remove the ash pan and dump it out. I've been testing the new Bonfire 2.0 side by side with my OG model and confirm that this is a huge improvement. Some ash will inevitably get in the space under the ash pan— it doesn't quite reach to the edges of the nook it's nestled into. But it's easy enough to vacuum that little bit out with a dust buster or something.

Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0

Most importantly Solo Stove hasn't changed anything its 360° Signature Airflow Technology. I had some slight concerns that changes to the bottom of the pit would mess with airflow and result in a less efficient burn, but that's not the case. I'm still rarely left with even a splinter at that end of a fire and smoke is barely an issue once it gets roaring. All the original accessories still work with the new models too.

The other thing that hasn't changed is price. Solo Stoves aren't cheap, and I was admittedly a little skeptical when I decided to splurge on one last year, but honestly it's a far better investment than a $99 fire pit from home depot that will just need to be replaced in a year or two — especially if you pick one up on sale. Right now the entire lineup is up to 45-percent off with the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 going for $230, the Bonfire 2.0 $260 and the Yukon $460.