Solodev Selected as Cloud Consulting Partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Solodev will deploy a cutting-edge serverless cloud infrastructure built on AWS to help power immersive digital experiences at the largest USA Games in history.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the launchpad for building and deploying custom cloud experiences, announced today that it has been awarded the status of Cloud Consulting Partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, to be held from June 5th through the 12th in Orlando, Florida. Solodev will be responsible for building and deploying an advanced cloud infrastructure to power digital experiences for both athletes and fans.



The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are anticipating over 5,500 athletes and coaches, 20,000 volunteers, and more than 125,000 spectators–making it the largest USA Games in history. To connect and serve an expansive audience from all 50 states and the Caribbean, the USA Games is leveraging advanced digital technologies to engage with athletes and fans throughout the event.

Ensuring a seamless experience for tens of thousands of users will require an intelligent, secure, and highly scalable cloud strategy. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has deep experience building world-class cloud architectures – the kind that enable applications to serve large communities of users. To meet the goals of the USA Games, Solodev is designing and deploying a container-based “serverless” infrastructure that integrates AWS’s unparalleled portfolio of services. They will also provide the necessary DevOps to help deliver a transformative, highly available digital experience to users.

“Being a Cloud Consulting Partner to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is one of our proudest moments,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. “We’re thrilled to have these Games in our home state of Florida, and in a city like Orlando that truly understands the meaning of inclusion and hospitality. Leveraging our cloud expertise to help create a unified and connected event for these incredible athletes–as well as their families, friends, and fans–is part of our own mission to positively impact the world through digital experiences.”

“The cloud has become a critical part of our overall digital strategy and we’re proud to have Solodev on our technology team,” said Lonnie Snyder, Chief Information Officer at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. We needed a trusted partner to help guide us through key decisions, so we can deliver the best experience for our athletes, coaches, volunteers, spectators, and ambassadors.”

Solodev has long supported the technology goals of not-for-profit organizations, delivering best-in-class cloud consulting, content management (CMS), and other digital experience services. This includes public sector and healthcare organizations with critical requirements around security, scalability, and high availability. Solodev’s experience will provide key advantages to the Special Olympics USA Games, bringing unmatched cloud expertise that support safety and healthcare-related services to help improve the lives of Special Olympics athletes.



“What we’re building is more than a cloud infrastructure for fan engagement, it’s digital transformation,” said Matt Garrepy, Chief Digital Officer at Solodev. “Our underlying serverless architecture powered by AWS – will have an impact on an athlete’s entire experience. Our team’s contribution will help change lives for the better, and that’s a unique privilege for any company.”

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities – giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other athletes, and the community. The USA Games is held once every four years in the United States, offering athletes from across the nation to compete in summer sports.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, visit https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/.

About Solodev

Solodev is the galaxy’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital marketing services, from containers to content management to AI. With Solodev, developers and organizations can build and launch amazing customer experiences, power omnichannel strategies across the IoT, deploy custom cloud apps, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved rigorous competencies in Government, Education, Digital Customer Experience (DCX), and Public Safety & Disaster Response. Solodev products – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal contract vehicles, or online at www.solodev.com .

About 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida, will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events – the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The Games will offer 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, including athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball. For over 50 years, Special Olympics has been empowering athletes and encouraging a more inclusive world for those with intellectual disabilities and beyond. For more information, www.2022USAGames.org.

