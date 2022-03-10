Solomon Growth Advisors LLC Expands Amazon Expertise by Partnering with Acquco

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Growth Advisors LLC, which is well known for assisting both D2C and B2B brands with growth, scale, and exit strategy will be working with Acquco, a private-equity backed acquisition company that specializes in creating exit opportunities for Amazon entrepreneurs. With Los Angeles and New York locations respectively, this partnership unites decades of entrepreneurial leadership and experience on both coasts.

"Acquco leads with an exceptional level of operational expertise and has strategized the exit of seven and eight-figure brands," said Perry Solomon, Founder and CEO of Solomon Growth Advisors. "With their versatile deal structures and highly measured approach to identify, evaluate, and acquire leading Amazon brands, we are excited for this opportunity to further expand our reach into one of the fastest-growing sectors of entrepreneurship: Amazon exit strategy. Acquco's leaders have unique Amazon expertise that allows them to successfully grow the brands they acquire and maximize payouts.

"We are excited to partner with Perry Solomon and the Solomon Growth Advisors, who bring an exceptional level of experience and track record of success guiding Amazon sellers through the exiting process," said David Lam, the Vice President of Growth Strategy at Acquco. "His perspectives and insight will not only be invaluable to sellers, but also aligns with our Amazon operations expertise and mission to provide a quick, easy, and profitable acquisition process."

Solomon Growth Advisors provides strategic advice to emerging businesses and mentors early to mid-stage entrepreneurs so they can reach their full potential. With over four decades of experience, Solomon Growth Advisors specializes in exit strategy, onboarding new e-commerce brands to Amazon, and assisting both emerging Amazon-based businesses and Amazon aggregators in managing and growing their presence. For more information, please visit SolomonGrowthAdvisors.com.

Acquco acquires and accelerates top Amazon brands. Acquco uses a highly measured approach to identify and evaluate each brand and scale it globally using proprietary technology and operating expertise. With in-depth due diligence, flexible deal structures, and a commitment to transparency, sellers can exit their businesses quickly and earn substantial payouts. Acquco's unmatched Amazon operator expertise assures sellers that their businesses will see substantial brand growth post-acquisition. Acquco is headquartered in NYC. For more information, please visit www.acqu.co.

