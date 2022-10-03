U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,622.25
    +20.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,000.00
    +199.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,062.00
    +26.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,687.90
    +18.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.13
    +3.64 (+4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.50
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    +0.41 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.74
    -0.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9040
    +0.1750 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,215.54
    +11.21 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.87
    -6.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,866.34
    -27.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Solomon Partners to Launch Software, Data and Analytics Group With the Hiring of Industry Veteran Craig Muir

Solomon Partners
·2 min read
Solomon Partners
Solomon Partners

Craig Muir to Lead New Software Practice in Continued Firm Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, announces that it will appoint Craig Muir as Managing Director to build its new Software practice. The addition of Mr. Muir will represent the continued execution of the firm’s strategy to further diversify its platform by entering into one of the fastest growing industry verticals.

“Since forming a partnership with Natixis in 2016, we have expanded to serve clients across nine sectors and 15 industry verticals growing to over 150 bankers nationwide,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Partners. “We have been searching for the right person to lead our software coverage and we are thrilled to have Craig in that most important role. Craig embodies all of the characteristics of a great banker – industry expert, true advisor, and knows how to create value for his clients. Craig will be responsible for growing our Software, Data and Analytics practice across all relevant sub-verticals in an effort to best serve our clients.”

Mr. Muir will join Solomon Partners after four years with Houlihan Lokey’s Technology Group in New York. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Muir was a partner at Quayle Munro in London which was sold to Houlihan Lokey in 2018. He specializes in Software and Data Analytics and relocated to New York shortly after the sale of Quayle Munro to build a similar practice in the United States. Mr. Muir will officially begin with Solomon Partners on May 31, 2023, following his garden leave.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries Kalen Holliday kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Credit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After CEO Memo Backfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG was plunged into fresh market turmoil after Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner’s attempts to reassure employees and investors ba

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Credit Suisse: What’s going on, and why its stock is falling

    Credit Suisse is one of 30 systemically important banks. Its stock was slammed on Monday, as credit-default swaps widened.

  • The Price Is Right For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may...

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap?

    It's no exaggeration to say that Altria (NYSE: MO) might be the best dividend stock in history. The domestic tobacco company has raised its dividend 57 times in the last 53 years, most recently hiking the quarterly payout by 4.4% in August to $0.94 a share. In fact, for much of the last 50 years, Altria was the best stock you could own largely due to its rising dividend payments.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    When it comes to high-performance chips, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are at the forefront of the semiconductor industry. The companies' products aren't just used for video game hardware, they've also expanded to be crucial components for data centers, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and other applications. Nvidia stock is down roughly 59% across this year's trading, while AMD is down approximately 55%.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Myovant stock soars after confirming buyout bid, but said it 'significantly undervalues' the company

    Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shot up 27.2% in premarket trading Monday toward an 11-month high, after the biopharmaceutical company confirmed over the weekend that it received an unsolicited buyout bid from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. that values Myovant at about $2.18 billion. The company, which is developing treatments for women's health and endocrine diseases said late Sunday that Sumitovant and Sumitomo will pay $22.75 per share in cash for each Myovant share th

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month e

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Citi just lowered its S&P 500 price target. Here’s how likely it finds a severe recession, and what it expects from corporate earnings

    Strategists at Citi have reduced their year-end S&P 500 target to 4,000 from 4,200, and produced a 2023 target of 3,900. Put another way, they expect a bit of a recovery this year, and a meandering market next year.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Likely Fed Pivot Won’t End Earnings Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael J. Wilson, one of Wall Street’s biggest equity bears, says a Federal Reserve pivot to dovishness is becoming likely amid falling money supply, but such a move won’t allay concerns about earnings. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for A

  • Porsche Shares Drop Below IPO Price Within Days of Making Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen AG defied by going ahead with Europe’s biggest initial public offering in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for A

  • Tesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares dropped in early trading after the carmaker blamed a disappointing deliveries report on shipment issues that increased the number of vehicles that were on their way to customers as the quarter came to a close.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank’s attempts to rea

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.