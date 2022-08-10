SolRiver Capital Completes Biodiversity-Focused, 14 MW Solar Project in South Carolina

Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

Featured Image for SolRiver Capital

DILLON, S.C., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolRiver Capital, a national solar investment fund, today announced the completion of Whitetail Solar, an innovative 14 MW utility-scale solar project in Dillon County, South Carolina. The project creates a biodiversity sanctuary amongst the solar panels. SolRiver partnered with NARENCO, as the installer, to take the development plans from paper to environmentally friendly solar energy generation.

Whitetail Solar will produce over 25 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, which is enough to power over 2,100 homes and the equivalent carbon sequestration as planting nearly 300,000 trees. However, the project does more than generate energy. Whitetail incorporates a Biodiversity Plan deploying numerous features designed to help maintain a sustainable environment.

The project includes:

Permeable fencing allowing animals to access the area as a habitat and forage resource;

Pollinator seed mix to maintain healthy soil;

A designated tree conservation area and wetland preservation area; and

Bat, warbler, and owl boxes to provide additional roosting sites for the area's wildlife.

Whitetail Solar demonstrates how solar projects can benefit the surrounding ecosystems while providing energy. SolRiver is dedicated to the transition to renewable energy and strives to bring clean energy access to individuals across the country. "This is the first project where we implemented a Biodiversity Plan. It proves utility-scale development can be done in a way that preserves and even enhances the habitat on which it is located," said Brandon Conard, Partner at SolRiver Capital. "The Whitetail project provides a blueprint for expanding our projects to benefit the surrounding environment in addition to generating solar energy."

About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital is a solar investment fund dedicated to financing the acquisition, development, and construction of distributed generation and utility-scale projects. Focusing on solar and storage, SolRiver owns and operates over 180 MW of projects across the U.S. from Oregon to New York. Founded in 2016, SolRiver's team combines top-tier developers, financial professionals, and operational experts with over 10 years' experience each. SolRiver utilizes a streamlined approach to underwriting and transactions, allowing it to close and fund projects quickly. For more information on SolRiver Capital, visit www.solrivercapital.com.

Story continues

About NARENCO

NARENCO (National Renewable Energy Corporation) is a vertically integrated solar company leading the way in providing utilities, businesses, institutions, and landowners with renewable solar energy solutions. The company has installed over 600 MW of utility-scale solar projects throughout the Eastern United States with a team of highly experienced electrical, construction, and engineering professionals who are dedicated to helping its clients effectively and efficiently harness the sun's power.

Business + Media Inquiries:

SolRiver Capital | (720) 307-2672 | 700 17th Street, Suite 1500, Denver, CO 80202 | info@solrivercapital.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



