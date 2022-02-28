U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

Solstice Appoints Lisa Doddridge to its Board of Directors

Solstice Gold Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • SGCPF
Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice Gold Corp.

Forms Board Level ESG Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lisa Doddridge to its board of directors.

Ms. Doddridge was most recently Director, Investor Relations at First Quantum Minerals where she led the team to several investor relations awards in 2020 and helped establish the company as one of the Top 100 in IR in Canada. She has been a dedicated mining executive focused on corporate communications with solid capital markets knowledge and extensive experience engaging with the analyst community and institutional investors globally over a long track record of success in the last 20 years. She has been responsible for the formulation and successful execution of investor relations and communications strategies for several well-known mining companies including several high-profile transactions, totaling more than $5 billion and numerous debt and equity raises of close to $4 billion. Lisa is currently Principal at Bast Consulting in Toronto, Ontario.

David Adamson, Solstice’s Board Chair stated, “We are very pleased to have attracted someone of Lisa’s calibre and experience to our board. Her skill set compliments our existing, strong technical and capital markets expertise. As part of her role, Lisa will chair a newly formed ESG Committee which will oversee how certain areas of our business support communities and the environment in which we work. The Committee’s goal will be to ensure the Company provides the transparency expected by shareholders seeking to align their capital with their values."

Mike Timmins, Solstice’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am pleased to welcome Lisa to our board of directors and the opportunity for our shareholders to benefit from her award-winning expertise in investor relations and the broadening of our reach to potential investors in other markets. This appointment speaks to the quality of our group, the importance ESG and diversity play in the Company’s decision making and the excitement of our exploration projects.”

In connection with Ms. Doddridge’s appointment, pursuant to Solstice’s stock option plan, the Company issued her 500,000 stock options (“Stock Options”) exercisable for common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.18 expiring in five years vesting in one third vesting immediately, one third after one year and the final one third on the second anniversary. In addition, the Company has granted an additional 500,000 Stock Options on the same terms to one employee and one consultant.

All Stock Options were issued pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated incentive Stock Option plan which allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the foregoing grants, the Company has a total of 13,760,000 Stock Options issued and outstanding representing approximately 8.4% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Ms. Doddridge’s appointment to the board of directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is a gold-focused exploration company with quality, district-scale projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 174 km2 Red Lake land position is located on the northern extensions of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. RLX is approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling in Red Lake. Our newly formed 225km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our district scale Qaiqtuq Gold Project covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 gold boulder field and is fully permitted with multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, Canada, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. In October 2021, the Company acquired a royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets located in Ontario and Quebec.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.

Mike Timmins, Chief Executive Officer

For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:

Phone: (604) 283-7234

info@solsticegold.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements (“FLS”) including, but not limited to alignment of shareholder capital with shareholder values, the terms of stock options granted and the approval of the TSXV of the appointment of Ms. Doddridge to the Board. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “approximate or (~)”, “emerging”, “goal”, “plan”, “intent”, “estimate”, “expects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “may” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, that there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the future impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic and government response to such pandemic, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects during the pandemic and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.


