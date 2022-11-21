U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    -21.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,691.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,616.00
    -92.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.40
    -8.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.34 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    -0.0077 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7090
    +1.3840 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,093.93
    -455.38 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.64
    -21.44 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.02
    -1.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Solstice Provides Red Lake Exploration Update and Announces Winter Drilling at RLX

Solstice Gold Corp.
·9 min read
Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice Gold Corp.

Figure 1.

RLX property showing new gold and historical (Dome Exploration, 1980) intercepts, completed Solstice drill holes and Phase 2 target areas. Base is 220-240m (below surface) resistivity slice from 3D EM inversion modeling (Emergo SCI). 9* denotes hole lost due to technical reasons.
RLX property showing new gold and historical (Dome Exploration, 1980) intercepts, completed Solstice drill holes and Phase 2 target areas. Base is 220-240m (below surface) resistivity slice from 3D EM inversion modeling (Emergo SCI). 9* denotes hole lost due to technical reasons.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to provides results of its Phase 1 drill program and to announce the 4,000m, fully funded and permitted, Phase 2 diamond drill program at our 100% owned, royalty-free Red Lake Extension (“RLX”) project, located in the northwestern corner of the Red Lake Gold Camp (the “Camp”) will commence in January 2023. Phase 2 drilling will test parts of the project that are better accessed during the winter drill season.

Phase 1 Highlights:

Solstice has recently completed 5,323m of diamond drilling in 11 drill holes. These holes tested a 5.6km corridor in the central region of RLX. This total includes one lost drill hole which was abandoned prior to testing its target. Results are summarized below and in Table 1.

  • Quartz-sulphide veining was intersected in mafic rock units overlying iron formation in two drill holes. Gold was observed and analysis returned 1.96g/t Au over 1.5m (RLXDH22-07) at a down-hole depth of 331m and 0.82 g/t over 1.05m (RLXDH22-02) at 317.6m (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

  • Intensely altered zones (“ALT”), structurally above the mafic units noted above are associated with an extensive, moderate electro-magnetic (“EM”) response comprising several biotite-sericite, +/- potassium feldspar flooded intervals (9m-36m core length) which obliterate primary rock types. Gold values to date in these units are low but enrichment in some pathfinder elements (Ag, Pb, Zn) indicate their potential prospectivity.

  • Drill results confirm that the RLX property is underlain by the northern extension of volcanic rocks of the Red Lake Greenstone Belt as documented at the Sidace gold deposit located approximately 12.5 km to the southwest (Evolution Mining 53.3% / Pacton Gold 46.7%). Assay results presented here represent the first reported gold within the RLX volcanic package.

Mike Timmins, Solstice’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The goal of the first phase of drilling was to test our easy access summer targets and explore for the continuation of the Red Lake trend. We have observed large-scale alteration, encountered low-grade gold in two holes and anomalous gold in several others. All expected precursors to the potential discovery of a larger system. This winter we will leverage learnings from Phase 1 and drill test other exciting high potential targets in the North and South Fold areas with a further 4,000m.”

David Adamson, Solstice’s Chairman, stated, “For the first time, we have demonstrated that gold is present within volcanic rocks in this essentially unexplored extension of the Red Lake Greenstone Belt. Using the knowledge gained from our drill program, we look forward to vectoring towards additional targets in Phase 2. To date we have sparsely tested only a 5.6km strike length, a small part of the ~18km of prospective target strike length at RLX. The next suite of untested targets will be drilled in Phase 2 this winter and are summarized in more detail below.”

In addition to newly identified gold in volcanic rocks, previous drilling in 1980 by Dome Exploration* reported elevated intrusive-hosted gold in two shallow holes drilled on Nungesser Lake (Figure 1). One drill hole (B6) reported 0.62g/t gold over 1.5m at 57.3m down hole, plus a separate interval of 0.62g/t over 1.5m at 62.0m. A second drill hole (B7) located approximately 1.8km further east, reported 0.62g/t gold over 1.3m at a down-hole depth of 59m.

Figure 1. RLX property showing new gold and historical (Dome Exploration, 1980) intercepts, completed Solstice drill holes and Phase 2 target areas. Base is 220-240m (below surface) resistivity slice from 3D EM inversion modeling (Emergo SCI). 9* denotes hole lost due to technical reasons. - https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e1329bb-0bfd-41fb-87df-dac671480bd9

Phase 2 Program:

Many large and prospective areas of RLX shown in Figure 1, are best accessed in the winter due to the presence of lake and/or swamp. This next suite of targets has some of the strongest EM response and structural complexity at RLX. Preparations for Phase 2 exploration will begin in December and drilling is anticipated to commence early in the first quarter of 2023.

Select target areas include:

  • A mapped fold in the South Fold Target within altered mafic volcanics and iron formation with strong EM response. Folding post-dates regional folding in the area and is associated with large-scale NE-trending faults (Figure 1).

  • Follow up of elevated gold and alteration in Phase 1 areas.

  • Areas where shallow drilling using small, 18mm diameter core by Dome exploration in 1980 documented elevated gold*.

  • Additional target areas guided by observations from current drilling, gold in humus soils and geophysical modeling.

Table 1: RLX Phase 1 Drill Results

Drill Hole

UTME

UTMN

Az

Dip

Au (g/t)

Core Length (m)

FROM

TO

Comment

 

RLXDH22-02

465690

5698533

98

-48

0.82

1.05

317.6

318.65

Qtz-Feldspar veined mafic volcanic. Adjacent sample has elevated Mo (75ppm) and W (341ppm)

 

RLXDH22-071

464395

5701505

93

-54

1.96

1.50

331.0

332.50

Biotite-Calcite altered volcaniclastic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other holes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RLXDH22-01

465298

5698533

98

-48

0.07

0.90

270.0

270.90

Pyroxenite with 0.18%Cu. Pb max 793ppm, Zn max 698ppm, altered units

 

 

RLXDH22-03

465400

5698070

92

-48

0.13

1.00

427.0

428.00

Qtz veins in volcaniclastic. As to 263ppm associated with Qtz veins.

 

 

RLXDH22-04

465279

5698611

56

-53

NSV

 

 

 

Max Zn 952ppm in ALT

 

RLXDH22-05

464500

5700484

90

-45

0.24

1.00

572.7

573.70

As max433ppm, Pb max 1410ppm. Zn max 931ppm

 

RLXDH22-061

464162

5701586

100

-54

NSV

 

 

 

 

 

RLXDH22-081

465398

5698006

90

-58

NSV

 

 

 

 

 

RLXDH22-091

465823

5698525

93

-48

 

 

 

 

Hole Lost - did not test target

 

RLXDH22-101

465823

5698525

94

-48

NSV

 

 

 

 

 

RLXDH22-111

465817

5698629

96

-50

0.08

 

 

 

Diorite dyke intruded target section

 

Coordinates are NAD83 UTM 15N.
1ICP results pending.

*Dome Exploration (1980, “Dome”) results are reported in Ontario government assessment files. Hole B6 reported 0.62g/t gold over 1.5m at 57.3m down-hole plus a separate interval of 0.62g/t over 1.5m at 62.0m down-hole. Hole B7 reported 0.62g/t gold over 1.3m at 59m down-hole.

Dome reported a total of 12 AQ (18mm diameter) drill holes in the area for a total of 1198.3m (average hole length 87m after subtracting overburden). Of these, four were drilled in the wrong direction and two drill holes were sampled but no assays were reported. Remaining holes were sparsely sampled but returned trace gold. Values reported in this news release were converted from imperial measurement and dwt gold (1.55 dwt = 1g/t) in the original logs.

Sample Collection and Analysis

Bedrock cores retrieved on the property have low fracture density and consist of competent rocks with consistent 100% recovery rates. Small intersections of fault gouge and minor incidences of short sections of missing core do not impact results tabulated in Table 1 above.

All ½ drill core samples were collected in a secure location, and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A series of industry standard internal quality control and assurance programs were followed, which included security tags on all shipments and the insertion of certified reference materials, duplicates (¼ core) and blank samples in regular intervals. Samples were processed at the lab for gold analysis by a 50-gram fire assay with finish by atomic absorption.

ICP samples were collected for all gold samples and are being analyzed at Actlabs using a 4-acid digestion with analysis by ICP.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling at RLX. Our newly formed 322km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Over $2 million in value and three new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

David Adamson was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.

Mike Timmins, Chief Executive Officer

For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:

Phone: (604) 283-7234

info@solsticegold.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements (“FLS”) including, but not limited to commencement of the Phase 2 drill program at RLX, the potential prospectivity of gold values from the recently completed holes, testing additional targets in Phase 2, preparations for Phase 2 exploration and anticipated FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “approximate or (~)”, “emerging”, “goal”, “plan”, “intent”, “estimate”, “expects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “may” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. There is also no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit. In respect of the FLS, the Company has made certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at this time. The assumptions include that the Company will be able to complete its anticipated drilling as scheduled and this scheduling will not be impacted by weather or logistical factors associated with the project. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any FLS include, but are not limited to, unforeseen delays related to drilling, the future impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic and government response to such pandemic, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects during the pandemic and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required TSXV, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, potential relocation of targeted drill holes due to budgets and/or access issues, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Potential shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the FLS. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on FLS. By their nature FLS involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Solstice undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any FLS whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



Recommended Stories

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock

    2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.

  • Goldman Sachs Strategists Say Bear Market Will Last in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housi

  • Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by at least 1 percentage point to more than 6%, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending shares higher. The move is line with Berkshire's statement in 2020 that its investments in the Japanese trading houses were for the long term and the stakes could rise to 9.9%.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.

    Warren Buffett made a big splash buying stock in Taiwan Semi, but an industrial partner could be getting a big lift from semiconductor industry disruption.

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Pfizer and 1 Reason to Sell

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) nearly doubled its revenue last year by pulling in $81.3 billion, second only to Johnson & Johnson among pharmaceutical companies. Now that Pfizer is trading at a little more than nine times earnings, might it be a good entry point for investors? Pfizer trades for roughly $81 a share because investors expect the company's revenue to fall back to its 2020 level of $41.9 billion.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.

  • Robert Iger Returns as Disney CEO as Bob Chapek Is Ousted

    Walt Disney’s board replaced Chief Executive Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, the company’s former chairman and CEO who left the company at the end of last year. The company’s stock price shot up in premarket trading.

  • World stocks tumble on Chinese COVID outbreaks

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China exacerbated worries about the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • Stocks Drop on China Covid Worries; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell amid concern that China may tighten Covid curbs after a string of reported deaths, with investors seeking shelter in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketS&P 500 and Nasdaq 10