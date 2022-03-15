Solstice Supports the American Heart Association's Broward Heart Walk

Image

Funds raised by Solstice's Heart Walk team support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

PLANTATION, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice sponsored the finish line at the American Heart Association (AHA) Broward Heart Walk on Sunday, March 13. The Heart Walk, held annually at Nova Southeastern University, is the signature fundraising event hosted by the AHA, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all.

"Solstice is committed to improving the lives of our customers, and it starts with our communities. Our partnership with the AHA's Broward Heart Walk allows us to take our commitment to heart health to the streets … literally," said Solstice COO Carlos Ferrera. "I'm extremely proud to see our team unite, donate and walk for this cause, despite the changes the world has faced due to Covid-19 - it's their passion year after year that makes this possible."

Solstice has participated in the Heart Walk for nine years in support of the AHA, a like-minded organization working to increase physical and mental health, to improve overall wellness and change health outcomes in Broward County. Greeted with surprisingly cool temperatures on Sunday morning, over 70 Solstice employees walked the 5k route proudly. Solstice volunteers cheered for walkers while passing out cooling neck guards at the finish line. The team raised over $7,980 for the Broward Heart Walk this year - which will go directly to AHA's research, education efforts, and continued fight against heart disease.

"We are so grateful for Solstice's continued support for our mission," said Chandra Roberson, Development Director of the American Heart Association.

The funds raised from the Broward Heart Walk go towards the American Heart Association's work as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Visit www.BrowardHeartWalk.org to learn more or sign up to participate.

About Solstice

Solstice, a United Health Group Company, is a dental and vision insurance carrier with one of the largest prepaid dental networks in the country and a national DPPO network. Headquartered in South Florida, they have been recognized as a Top Workplace in Florida by Sun Sentinel and one of Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies nine times. Learn more about Solstice at http://www.solsticebenefits.com.

For media inquiries contact Erica Firmin at efirmin@solsticebenefits.com

