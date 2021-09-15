Soluble Dietary Fibers Market ($4.54Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Growth impelled by surging demand for functional food and increasing applications of soluble dietary fibers in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soluble Dietary Fibers Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Soluble Dietary Fibers Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Source, and Application,” the Soluble Dietary Fibers Market was valued at US$ 3,301.31 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,546.47 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Soluble Dietary Fibers Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Cargill, Incorporated; Kerry Group; Ingredion Incorporated; Nexira.; Ingredion Incorporated; Roquette Frères.; ADM; Tate And Lyle PLC; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; Beneo GMBH; and Cosucra are among key companies operating in the soluble dietary fibers market. The major players are striving toward increasing their customer base and expanding their presence globally to acquire a better market position.

In May 2021, Tate & Lyle announced the expansion of its award-winning PROMITOR Soluble Fiber range. With the expansion, the company will launch two new liquid versions of PROMITOR such as PROMITOR Soluble Fiber W and PROMITOR Soluble Fiber 90L. These versions are specifically designed to produce beverages, confectioneries, and bars, with less sugar and calories, and fortify them with fiber while maintaining great taste, texture, and consumer experience.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Soluble Dietary Fibers Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004898/



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global soluble dietary fibers market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The food & beverage processing industry in the countries of Asia Pacific has experienced a huge shift over the years. Due to the ever-increasing disposable income of the middle-income group population, consumers are inclined toward the incorporation of functional food ingredients to promote the nutritional profile of a product. Factors such as growing demand for soluble dietary fibers among health-conscious consumers and the diversification of application base of soluble dietary fibers across various industries, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and animal feed, bolster the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market in Asia Pacific.

Story continues

Dietary fiber acts as a functional food product as it offers added benefits, along with several health benefits, apart from the normal expected function. Several associations such as the Department of Nutrition, School of Health Sciences, and IGI Global identify the role of soluble dietary fiber as the key element in boosting the overall nutritional properties in functional foods. Also, a recent study published by Nutraceutical World in May 2021, describes the use of soluble dietary fiber with blueberry in supplementing the diet, which has the potential to minimize the risk of gestational diabetes, along with a significant reduction in gestational weight gain, enhanced glycemic control, and reduced inflammation in pregnant women with obesity. Further, an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that dietary fibers such as soluble dietary fibers are significantly used in the preparation of functional foods, such as bakery items, drinks, and meat products. Soluble dietary fibers help in enhancing the physio-chemical properties, such as water-binding capacity, texturizing, and thickening, along with promoting functionality. Colloides Naturels International (CNI) incorporated the use of acacia gum which offers advanced nutritional properties with documented health benefits and is ideal for several functional food formulations such as beverages, bakery products, cereal bars, and extruded products. Similarly, Sabinsa Corporation incorporates the use of a wide variety of nutritional fibers obtained from plant food sources, Indian gooseberry, cocoa beans, coconut endosperm, fenugreek, flax seeds, and ginger rhizomes in the preparation of dietary fiber supplements.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004898/



Besides the several health benefits offered by soluble dietary fibers, these fibers help impart consistency along with texture, improve cooking yields and enhances palatability, and add to rheological and sensory characteristics in food items. For instance, soluble dietary fibers are effectively used as functional ingredients in the preparation of several meat products such as beef patties, ground beef and pork, and pork and chicken sausages. As per an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the fiber incorporation in meat products has been identified attributable to several functional characteristics such as water retention, lubrication, ability to minimize cooking loss, texture modification, and neutral flavor, which improves the overall taste and flavor of the meat product. Additionally, the functional properties associated with such fibers have a profound impact on physicochemical features. With the increase in investments in research and development activities and a rise in focus toward the incorporation of soluble dietary fibers in functional food, newer fiber materials have been recognized, which offer health benefits beyond the traditional fiber concepts of basic digestive health.

Soluble Dietary Fibers Market: Segment Overview

In terms of type, the global soluble dietary fibers market is segmented into Inulin, Pectin, Polydextrose, Beta-glucan, and others. In 2020, the inulin segment led the market. Inulin is a soluble fiber obtained from many plants. Various types of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, such as wheat, onions, garlic, bananas, leeks, artichokes, chicory roots, and asparagus, are used to extract inulin. For medicinal use, inulin is commonly obtained from chicory roots. It is used in the treatment of constipation, diarrhea, diabetes, and weight loss.

By source, the cereals and grains segment led the soluble dietary fiber market with a highest market share.

Different types of cereals and grains such as wheat, barley, oat, rye, and corn, are used as a source to produce soluble dietary fibers. Wheat bran, the outer layer of the whole wheat grain, is an excellent source of prebiotics. Wheat bran is helpful to reduce digestive problems such as gas, cramping, and abdominal pain. Oats consist of high amount of soluble fibers. Oats are used to make breakfast cereals, breads, scones, flapjacks, or fruit crumbles. They contain beta- glucan, which helps to control blood sugar level. Barley is another cereal crop with very high amount of dietary fibers, particularly the soluble fiber portion. Barley contains about 3.5–5.9% of the soluble fiber beta- glucan.

Based on application, the global soluble dietary fibers market is segmented into food and beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. The food & beverages segment held the largest market share in 2020. Soluble dietary fibers are extensively used as a vital ingredient in several food and beverage products, such as dairy products, bakery and confectionery items, beverages, ice creams and desserts, and cereal-based products. These fibers help in promoting the overall nutritional profile along with modifying the physiochemical and functional properties of the products, such as water-binding capacity, texturizing, and thickening. Growing consumer demand for healthy and functional food products is expected to drive the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market for the food & beverages segment during the forecast period.

Order a Copy of Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004898/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Soluble Dietary Fibers Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has drastically altered the status of the food & beverages sector and negatively impacted the growth of the soluble dietary fibers market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the virus has aggravated the situation and affected the growth of several industrial sectors. The market has been impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains attributable to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. Disruptions in terms of sourcing of raw materials from suppliers and temporary closures of manufacturing bases due to indefinite lockdowns and temporary quarantines have impacted the growth of the market during the pandemic. However, as much as the pandemic has affected the supply chain operations, the pandemic has generated the need for healthy living among the consumers, due to which, the consumers have shifted their attention toward nutritional food products. For instance, as per an article published by NutritionInsight in June 2020, the pandemic has created growth opportunities for the dietary fiber market with the growing inclination toward organic, natural, and clean label products, along with a strong focus on gut health and sugar replacements. For instance, as per an article published by FoodIngredientsFirst, consumers are actively involved in consuming organic chicory root fiber. This fiber is composed of soluble inulin fiber, and it helps to promote gut health, mental well-being, and immunity. Hence, with the growing trend of consumption of functional and immunity-booster products, the demand for soluble dietary fibers is expected to flourish in post-pandemic times. Further, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for soluble dietary fibers is expected to rise globally. The expanding demand for soluble dietary fibers across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, animal feed, and other industries, along with significant investment by prominent manufacturers, is expected to drive the soluble dietary fibers market.













Browse Related Reports:

Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Fructo-oligosaccharide, Inulin); Nature (Organic, Conventional ); Source (Agave, Chicory, Jerusalem Artichoke, Others ); Application (Infant Formula, Fortified Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/inulin-and-fructooligosaccharide-market



Soluble Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source (Barley, Legumes, Others); Type (Polydextrose, Insulin, Beta-Glucan, Pectin, Others); End-use Industry (Feed, Pharmaceutical, Functional Food) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/soluble-fiber-market



Pectin Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (HM Pectin, LM Pectin); Raw Material (Citrus fruits, Apples, Sugar beet); Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Products, Industrial Applications) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pectin-market



Fruit Pectin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form (Dry pectin, Liquid pectin); Application (Foods and beverages, Personal care and cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-pectin-market



High Methoxyl Pectin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Extra Rapid Set, Rapid Set, Medium Rapid Set, Slow Set, Extra Slow Set); Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/high-methoxyl-pectin-market



Water Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Types (Insulin, Polydextrose, Pectin, Beta-Glucan, Others); Applications (Functional Food, Feed Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/water-soluble-dietary-fiber-market



Beta-Glucan Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Source (Cereal, Seaweed, Yeast, Mushroom); Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed); Category (Soluble Beta-Glucan, Insoluble Beta-Glucan) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/beta-glucan-market



Functional Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Ingredient (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Vitamins, Others); Product (Bakery and Cereals, Dairy Products, Soy Products, Others); Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Cardio Health, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/functional-food-market



Dietary Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Soluble dietary fibers, Insoluble dietary fibers, Resistant starch, Other); Application (Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed, Others); Source (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Legumes, Nuts and seeds) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dietary-fibers-market



Kanjoc Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Gum, Dietary fibers, Konjac flour, Gel, Sponge); Application (Cosmetics and personal care, Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/kanjoc-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/soluble-dietary-fibers-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html





