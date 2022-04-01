U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

JUST IN:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected

Soluna Holdings Announces 2021 Financial Results

Soluna Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • SLNH
  • SLNHP
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc.


Full Year 2021 Crypto Mining Revenue of $10.9 million Reflects Execution on Operating Plan

On Track to Achieve 1.261 EH/s by June 30th, 2022

Dorothy Site Preparation Underway

ALBANY, NY, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its full year 2021 financial results.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “2021 was an important year for Soluna. We successfully launched and executed on an ambitious plan to establish our foothold in this industry, grow our mining revenues, and strategically position our company.”

Toporek added, “We continue to rapidly scale our business with 2021 mining revenue of $10.9 million compared to less the $1 million in 2020. Our momentum continues according to plan and for the first quarter of 2022 we expect that our mining revenue will be 80% to 90% of what the full year’s revenue was for 2021. Our operations team continues to execute beautifully as we further scale up our business with a clear focus on return on invested capital.”

Toporek continued, “We expect to increase proprietary hash rate from the first quarter to the second quarter by 36%. Additionally, by the end of the second quarter, total hashrate will be 1.261 Exahash. As our Dorothy site comes online, we expect to scale to 3 Exahash by the end of the year. We continue to build our project pipeline as the preferred curtailment solutions provider to the renewable energy business and we expect 2022 will be another big year for Soluna.”

The Company looks forward to releasing its next flash report on April 14, 2022.

Key Highlights:

  • Achieved Crypto mining Revenue of $10.9 million in 2021

  • Cash as of December 31st, 2021, was $10.3 million, an increase of $7.6 million compared to December 31st, 2020

  • Raised over $60 million of capital in gross proceeds in 2021, in a variety of structures designed to achieve an optimal capital structure

  • Record 815 PH/s installed as of March 12th, 2022, with over an additional 185 PH/s on the ground

  • On track to achieve 1.261 EH/s by the end of June 30th, 2022

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna’s MTI Instruments division manufactures precision tools and testing equipment for electronics, aviation, automotive, power and other industries. Both Soluna and MTI Instruments use technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Is a Buy Despite Its Recent Crash

    The company is a financial powerhouse, and the greatest rewards will likely be realized over the long run.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • 3 High Dividend REITs Capable Of Withstanding Interest Rate Hikes

    Real estate may have benefited from the long stretch of historically low interest rates more than any other sector. Cheap debt has a direct impact on cash flow, which means more capital to grow and more cash to distribute to shareholders. REITs performed especially well because of low interest rates, since bonds and other fixed-income investments weren’t providing attractive yields. Income-focused investors began looking for alternative options and the booming real estate market made REITs that

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Have Solid Dividends, Not Just Big Buybacks

    While stock buybacks often make up the larger chunk of a company’s shareholder yield, dividends are the crucial component for many investors, Plus, Tesla is doing a stock split, not a dividend.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.