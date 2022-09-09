U.S. markets closed

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc.

ALBANY, NY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), formerly Mechanical Technology, Inc., the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the regular monthly cash dividend on its shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) for the month ended September 30, 2022. The dividend will be payable on or about September 30, 2022, to holders of the Series A Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2022 at a rate of $0.1875 per share. Future dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be payable when, as and if declared by the Board of Directors monthly in arrears on the final day of each month or the next business day at an annual rate of 9.0% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share.

The Series A Preferred Stock trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “SLNHP”.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines.  Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings. 

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this press release with respect to the payment of dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257300), as amended; and (2) other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in SHI’s reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Chris Gandolfo 
Financial Reporting Manager
Soluna Holdings
christopher@soluna.io
+518 218 2565

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
SLNH@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315


