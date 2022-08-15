U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,851.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,684.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.10
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    -1.07 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0163
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2000
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,126.14
    -192.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.84
    -17.92 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLNH
  • SLNHP
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc.

ALBANY, NY, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its second quarter results.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc., said, “Despite the decline in the BTC price, our second quarter results represent significant year-over-year growth as the team continues to execute on our long-term plan. Soluna’s business was constructed with a focus on ultra-low energy cost assets, and that focus has enabled growth even in challenging times. We remain committed to investing through the current market cycle.”

Management’s presentation with the discussion of results including July flash financials will be released after the close on Wednesday, August 17th.

Key Summary Highlights:

  • BTC equivalent mined in the second quarter increased 7.5x year-over-year and 18.3% sequentially.

  • Hashrate increased 38.8x year-over-year and 25.0% sequentially.

  • Revenue for the six months ending June 30th, 2022 increased 6.8x over the prior year to $18.0 million.

  • Revenue in the second quarter decreased only 6.3% from the prior quarter to $8.7 million despite a 21.3% decline in average BTC prices ($41k in Q1 down to $33k in Q2).

  • Cash contribution margins excluding one-time events increased 4.0x year-over-year and only decreased 3.9% in the second quarter to $5.0 million despite BTC declines. - Focus on monetizing low-cost, curtailed energy demonstrates resilience.

  • Adjusted Site-level EBITDA for the three months ending June 30th, 2022 increased 2.9x to $2.9 million from $1.0 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted Site-level EBITDA in the second quarter decreased 13.4% from the first quarter as a result of declining BTC prices and an increase in operating costs as the business scales to support its growing pipeline.

Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:

*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s, Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Actual 

 

 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

FY 21

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Revenue

$995

$1,657

$2,368

$7,990

$13,010

$9,264

$8,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin

$744

$1,261

$1,703

$5,179

$8,888

$5,206

$5,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Revenue

$3,980

$6,628

$9,472

$31,960

$13,010

$37,056

$34,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Contribution Margin

$2,976

$5,044

$6,812

$20,716

$8,888

$20,824

$20,019

Business Outlook:

The Soluna team continues to execute on its long-term vision to use batchable computing as a catalyst for renewable energy. In the second quarter, Soluna completed the ramp of project Sophie and continued development of the Dorothy project which we expect to begin energizing in early Q4. While the price of Bitcoin declined significantly over the quarter, we saw a marked increase in interest and commitment to computing as a solution to curtailed energy from renewable independent power producers (“IPPs”). Over the course of the second quarter, our long-term pipeline of opportunities grew to nearly 2GW, and we see multiple opportunities for our next 50-150 MWs of data center projects. As a result of the increasing adoption of our solution to curtailed energy, we believe now is the time to continue to invest to drive long-term investor returns. While markets may be volatile, we believe investing through the cycle is the best way to drive long-term investor results.

During the quarter, the volatility of bitcoin presented a significant challenge to our industry resulting in a 6.3% decline in dollar denominated revenue for our business. We built Soluna from inception with a strategic focus on energy costs, so while the decline in BTC price has a significant impact on our business we believe we are better positioned than many of our peers.

Our focus on sites with the ability to operate between $25-$27 per MWh means that when other miners are forced to unplug we are able to continue mining. As a result, despite the decline in BTC prices, we increased BTC equivalent mined by 18% in the second quarter, and we remain committed to investing through the cycle.

Discussion of Results:

Bitcoin Equivalent Mined

Bitcoin

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

BTC Equivalent Mined

22

36

74

153

226

267

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

10.3x

7.5x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

62.3%

108.6%

106.1%

47.3%

18.3%


  • Continued growth in BTC equivalent mined despite BTC price declines demonstrates the resiliency of Soluna’s business model in volatile markets.

  • BTC equivalent mined in the second quarter increased 7.5x year-over-year and 18.3% sequentially.

  • Over the second quarter Soluna worked to optimize miner configurations and replace older machines with higher performance miners and take advantage of dislocations in the crypto mining equipment market.

Consolidated Average Proprietary Hashrate

PH/s

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Average Hashrate

0

21

69

429

666

833

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

--

38.8x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

--

222.5%

518.5%

55.5%

25.0%

  • Hashrate continued to scale as Soluna continued the ramp up of Sophie.

  • Hashrate increased 38.8x year-over-year and 25.0% sequentially.

  • Peak hashrate well in excess of 1 EH / s.

Consolidated Revenue

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Revenue

 

995

1,657

2,368

7,990

9,264

8,676

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

9.3x

5.2x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

66.5%

42.9%

237.4%

15.9%

-6.3%

  • Rapid growth demonstrates Soluna’s ability to scale.

  • Second quarter revenue increased 5.2x year-over-year.

  • Revenue only decreased 6.3% sequentially despite average BTC prices over the quarter decreasing 21.3%.

  • Increased curtailment and outages at Marie accounted for ~$0.6mm in the revenue lost in Q2.

      -  Largely seasonal, related to increased temperatures and resulting energy usage in summer months

Consolidated Adj. Cash Contribution Margin Excl. One-time Events

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Adj. Cash Contribution Margin

744

1,261

1,703

5,179

5,206

5,005

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

7.0x

4.0x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

69.5%

35.0%

204.1%

0.5%

-3.9%


  • Second quarter Adjusted Cash Contribution Margin excluding one-time events increased 4.0x year-over-year.

  • Sequential decline of 3.9% despite 21.3% decline in BTC Price.

  • 55.3% Prop mining contribution margins and 17.3% hosting margins excluding legacy hosting.*

  • Sophie continues to perform exceptionally in a challenging BTC environment and remained at its 84% uptime for lower rate cards.

* Marie excludes pass-through revenue and expenses from Legacy Hosting customers. Electricity/Direct Costs reduced by Marie “Prepaid Lease Cost” August 2021 onward. For details on legacy hosting, see appendix.

Site Level Adj. EBITDA

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Project Level Adj. EBITDA

693

1,006

1,336

4,393

3,354

2,906

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

4.8x

2.9x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

45.2%

32.8%

228.8%

-23.7%

-13.4%

  • Second quarter Site Level Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9x year-over-year

  • Sequential decline of 13.4% despite 21.3% decline in BTC Price

  • Increased overhead and SG&A costs to support long-term pipeline growth which reached nearly 2GW in the quarter

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing-intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the progress of Soluna’s development pipeline and the  ability to scale the Dorothy project to assist partner organizations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other  reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Chris Gandolfo
Financial Reporting Manager
Soluna Holdings
christopher@soluna.io
518 218 2565

Investor Relations
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
SLNH@mzgroup.us
561 489 5315

Reconciliation from Cost of Cryptocurrency Revenue to Adjusted Cost of Revenue (Non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP):

 

 

Electricity/Direct costs*

 

3,405

Overhead costs

 

6,705

Total cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$10,109

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,538

Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

Non-recurring overhead expenses

 

0

Adjusted Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 1**

 

$4,571

 

 

 

less Legacy Hosting Cost of Revenue

 

0

less Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 2**

 

$4,327

 

 

 

*Includes Hosting costs

 

 

**Excluding Depreciation and R&D Expenses

 

 


Reconcilation from Revenue and Cost of Revenue to Contribution Margin & Cash Contribution Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

10,109

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,538

Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

 

 

 

Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)*

 

$4,105

 

 

 

plus Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

plus Legacy Hosting Contribution Margin

 

0

plus Non-recurring overhead expenses (Management Estimate)

 

0

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)*

 

$4,349

 

 

 

plus One Time Events & Projects Adjustment

 

656

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP) excluding One Time Events

 

$5,005

*Excludes R&D Expense, SG&A Expenses

 

 

 

 

 


Reconciliation from Revenue and Cost of Revenue to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

10,109

 

 

 

plus Total Depreciation  and Amortization (GAAP)

 

7,914

less Non-site Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

2,376

 

 

 

plus Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

plus Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

plus Legacy Hosting Contribution Margin

 

0

plus One Time Projects & Events Adjustment

 

656

 

 

 

less Total SG&A (GAAP)

 

7,249

plus Non-site Related SG&A

 

4,849

plus One-time SG&A Expenses

 

0

plus SCI Non-Cash Stock Expenses

 

302

Site-level Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$2,906

 

 

 

plus Non-site Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

2,376

less Non-site Related G&A

 

4,849

less Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

less One Time Projects & Events Adjustment

 

656

plus SHI Non-Cash Stock Expenses

 

762

SHI Adjusted EBITDA 

 

$296




Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThe hedge fund exited positions

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • 10 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best affordable stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the current US stock market and economy, go directly to 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now. Recession Fears The global financial market has been under duress in the past few months. To […]

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?‘Next Ge

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.