Soluna Holdings Provides 2022 Earnings Power Illustration
Demonstrates Energizing 100MW, Scaling to 3EH
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH) (NASDAQ: SLNHP), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today provided its 2022 earnings power illustration.
Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “Following a strong 2021, we are pleased to provide our 2022 earnings power illustration to help our investors fully comprehend the strength and potential of our business as our team continues to execute on our growth plan. As you will see in the illustration, even at significantly lower BTC prices, we will generate meaningful revenue and strong contribution margin. We remain fully focused on return on invested capital and are excited about our near-term growth objectives as well as our longer-term strategy beyond crypto.”
2022 Corporate Goals
Energize 100 MW - Develop and energize over 100 MW of net new data centers in the US. Upgrade existing facilities to maximize Exahash and production output
Scale 3 EH - Procure, upgrade and deploy mining equipment to increase the company’s combined Hashrate
Originate 600 MW - Expand development pipeline to add over 600 MW of additional BTM projects in the US and beyond with at least 100 MW outside the US
Seed 1 MW GPUs - Develop and energize a 1 MW Cryptocurrency facility with 100% GPUs and sign one contracted pilot customer to serve HPC computing loads
Earnings Power Illustration: Various BTC Prices
(in 000's)
Q1-22
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
FY22
Q1-23
Scenario 1: BTC is $20,000
Total Revenue
6,528
7,450
12,062
20,104
46,145
25,393
Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)
3,437
3,932
7,344
13,372
28,085
17,483
Contribution Margin %
52.6%
52.8%
60.9%
66.5%
60.9%
68.8%
Run-Rate Contribution Margin
13,747
15,728
29,377
53,487
-
69,930
Scenario 2: BTC is $45,000
Total Revenue
10,328
14,612
22,223
35,300
82,462
42,755
Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)
7,236
11,093
17,505
28,567
64,402
34,845
Contribution Margin %
70.1%
75.9%
78.8%
80.9%
78.1%
81.5%
Run-Rate Contribution Margin
28,945
44,374
70,022
114,268
-
139,378
Scenario 3: BTC is $60,000
Total Revenue
12,667
19,220
29,164
46,394
107,445
56,334
Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)
9,575
15,702
24,446
39,662
89,385
48,424
Contribution Margin %
75.6%
81.7%
83.8%
85.5%
83.2%
86.0%
Run-Rate Contribution Margin
38,301
62,808
97,785
158,647
-
193,697
Combined Gross PH/s
1,000
1,261
2,001
3,008
3,008
4,000
A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://www.solunacomputing.com/investors/updates/2022powerillustration/
About Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna’s MTI Instruments division manufactures precision tools and testing equipment for electronics, aviation, automotive, power and other industries. Both Soluna and MTI Instruments use technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com