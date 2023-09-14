Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Bristow Group Inc

On September 12, 2023, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, a prominent investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Bristow Group Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reduce its stake in Bristow Group Inc by 59,550 shares, representing a change of -1.66%. The shares were traded at a price of $27.26 each. Following the transaction, the firm now holds a total of 3,528,687 shares in Bristow Group Inc, accounting for 39.29% of its portfolio and 12.52% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, based in Summit, New Jersey, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio comprising eight stocks. The firm's top holdings include Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX), Valero Energy Corp(NYSE:VLO), Exxon Mobil Corp(NYSE:XOM), Bristow Group Inc(NYSE:VTOL), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc(NASDAQ:FYBR). The firm's equity stands at $246 million, with a strong focus on the Energy and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Bristow Group Inc, listed under the symbol VTOL, is a leading provider of vertical flight solutions. The company offers a range of services, including aviation services to major integrated, national, and independent energy companies, commercial search and rescue services, and fixed-wing transportation. The company's market capitalization stands at $808.515 million, with a current stock price of $28.695. The company's PE percentage is 130.43, indicating a modestly undervalued GF valuation of 0.90.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 5.26%, and since its IPO on June 12, 2020, it has gained 75.83%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 12.49%. The GF Score of the stock is 62/100, indicating a potential for average performance.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's financial strength is ranked 5/10, with a profitability rank of 3/10 and a growth rank of 0/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 6, and the Altman Z score is 1.45. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.25, ranking 663rd in the industry.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 60.53, RSI 9 Day is 47.47, and RSI 14 Day is 44.03. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 35.72, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 10.72. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 313, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 114.

The Largest Guru Holder of the Traded Stock

The largest guru holder of Bristow Group Inc is Donald Smith & Co. However, the exact percentage of shares held by the guru is not available at this time.

Transaction Analysis

The reduction of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's stake in Bristow Group Inc is a significant move that could potentially impact the firm's portfolio and the traded stock. Given the stock's current performance and financial health, this transaction could influence its future trajectory. However, as with any investment decision, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any decisions.

