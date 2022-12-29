Solus Announces Disposition of Shares of SECURE Energy Services Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Solus Alternative Asset Management LP ("Solus") announced that on December 28, 2022 one or more funds and accounts managed by it and/or subsidiaries thereof (the "Solus Funds") disposed of ownership of, and Solus ceased to have control and direction over, an aggregate of 200,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of SECURE Energy Services Inc. (the "Company") in a series of transactions through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at prices ranging from CAD$6.86 to CAD$6.94 per Common Share, for total consideration of CAD$1,378,299.00 (the "Transactions").

Immediately prior to the Transactions, the Solus Funds beneficially owned, and Solus exercised control and direction over 31,017,054 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.0060 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the Transactions, the Solus Funds have beneficial ownership of, and Solus exercises control or direction over 30,817,054 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.9414% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Solus Funds disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Solus Funds and Solus may, depending on market and other conditions and subject to applicable securities regulation and contractual restrictions, change their beneficial ownership of (or control or direction over) the Common Shares, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements, or otherwise. Subject to any applicable contractual restrictions, any transaction that the Solus Funds and Solus may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of the Company's securities, subsequent developments affecting the Company, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to the Solus Funds and Solus, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by the Solus Funds and Solus.

Solus will file early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Solus' Chief Compliance Officer at 212-284-4300. The head office of the Company is located at 2300, 225 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1N2.

