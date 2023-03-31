Solution Dynamics Limited's (NZSE:SDL) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Solution Dynamics' (NZSE:SDL) stock up by 4.5% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Solution Dynamics' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solution Dynamics is:

38% = NZ$3.0m ÷ NZ$7.8m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.38 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Solution Dynamics' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

To begin with, Solution Dynamics has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Solution Dynamics' exceptional 25% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Solution Dynamics' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SDL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SDL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Solution Dynamics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Solution Dynamics' significant three-year median payout ratio of 73% (where it is retaining only 27% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Solution Dynamics has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Solution Dynamics' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Solution Dynamics' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

