Solution Dynamics (NZSE:SDL) Has Announced A Dividend Of NZ$0.07

The board of Solution Dynamics Limited (NZSE:SDL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of April, with investors receiving NZ$0.07 per share. The dividend yield of 7.7% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Solution Dynamics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Solution Dynamics' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 39.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Solution Dynamics' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Solution Dynamics' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.015 total annually to NZ$0.115. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 29% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Solution Dynamics has impressed us by growing EPS at 40% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Solution Dynamics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Solution Dynamics does. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Solution Dynamics that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

