Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electronic industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.7x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Solution Group Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For example, consider that Solution Group Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Solution Group Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 82%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 193% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Solution Group Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Solution Group Berhad maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential continued revenue growth in the future is great enough to warrant an inflated P/S. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Solution Group Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

