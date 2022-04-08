U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.72
    -23.49 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.64
    -53.93 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,723.17
    -174.13 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.89
    -4.91 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.0580 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2986
    -0.0090 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.5990
    +0.6290 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,979.80
    -586.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.57
    -16.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.11
    +80.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

A Solution to Help Physicians take Preventative, Decisive Action Against Heart Failure

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BSX

By Fastco Works

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Boston Scientific

Heart failure—a condition in which the heart doesn’t pump adequate amounts of blood throughout the body—results in more than one million hospitalizations in the U.S. every year. That’s approximately 3,000 every day. A quarter of those patients—about 800—will be readmitted within 30 days, and half of those patients will die within five years.

Imagine how many lives could be saved if we could predict heart failure far enough in advance to take preventative action. A team of researchers and engineers from Boston Scientific, a medical device company based in Marlborough, Mass., set out to see if technology could predict a patient’s impending heart failure—and send an alert to their physician weeks before an episode occurs.

View the full article here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/a-solution-to-help-physicians-take-preventative-decisive-action-against-heart-failure-529814634

