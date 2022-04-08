A Solution to Help Physicians take Preventative, Decisive Action Against Heart Failure

By Fastco Works

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Boston Scientific

Heart failure—a condition in which the heart doesn’t pump adequate amounts of blood throughout the body—results in more than one million hospitalizations in the U.S. every year. That’s approximately 3,000 every day. A quarter of those patients—about 800—will be readmitted within 30 days, and half of those patients will die within five years.

Imagine how many lives could be saved if we could predict heart failure far enough in advance to take preventative action. A team of researchers and engineers from Boston Scientific, a medical device company based in Marlborough, Mass., set out to see if technology could predict a patient’s impending heart failure—and send an alert to their physician weeks before an episode occurs.

